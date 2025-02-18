T-Mobile Selects Red Hat for Common Telco Cloud

BARCELONA, Spain - MWC BARCELONA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Red Hat, Inc., the world's leading provider of open source solutions today announced that Red Hat OpenShift will power T-Mobile’s common telco cloud across its core and far edge business. With Red Hat OpenShift Platform Plus, T-Mobile will leverage Red Hat’s industry leading, flexible and scalable platform that fosters innovation by delivering streamlined operations, enhanced automation, reduced costs and an accelerated time-to-market for new applications and services.

For telecommunications service providers, the demand for cloud flexibility is on the rise and cutting costs is vital for unlocking funds to support new investments. This requires strategic enhancement of efficiencies and productivity through software innovation. By implementing Red Hat OpenShift Platform Plus, T-Mobile can deploy a common telco cloud that helps address these challenges by:

Keeping costs low by consolidating and standardizing infrastructure across various workloads, including end-to-end automation for greater operational efficiency;

Standardized training, support, compliance and security capabilities across all stacks to help reduce risk and complexity in managing diverse telecom workloads;

Accelerated time-to-market with simple certification, pre-validation and lifecycle management processes including integration of VNFs, CNFs and IT applications;

Scalability and flexibility in hybrid multi-cloud environments for enablement of more reliable, carrier-grade services to meet telecommunication service provider’s needs.

Meeting customers where they are with the Red Hat partner ecosystem

Working with Red Hat means telecommunication service providers can more easily interact with an array of open source technologies and communities, including a direct pipeline for requests and feedback upstream. Deploying a common telco cloud also brings together a robust partner ecosystem in a unified, standards-based environment for more efficient development, testing and deployment. It fosters collaboration and innovation by simplifying workload integration and speeding up certification processes, while expanding market opportunities and enabling more seamless alignment with telecom operators' requirements.

With Red Hat and other key partners, T-Mobile and other wireless service providers will be able to more quickly deploy new services enabled on a pre-integrated and validated partner workload with a common telco cloud.

Supporting Quotes

Fran Heeran, vice president, Global Telecommunications, Red Hat

"As telecommunications service providers face increasing demands for cloud flexibility, consistency and cost optimization, Red Hat OpenShift provides a standardized, scalable foundation to drive efficiency and innovation. By collaborating with T-Mobile to power its common telco cloud, Red Hat will help unlock new opportunities for streamlined operations, faster service delivery and a simplified approach to managing diverse workloads across the core network. Together, we’re enabling a flexible, carrier-grade platform that not only meets today’s needs but lays the groundwork for tomorrow’s advancements."

Lori Ames, senior vice president, Cloud, IP & Transport Technology, T-Mobile

“T-Mobile’s multipurpose cloud will bridge us from a traditional telco to a dynamic techco, exposing previously untapped innovation while enhancing operational efficiencies. By partnering with best-in-class providers like Red Hat to leverage cloud-native agility, automation and AI-driven insights, we’re redefining connectivity for the digital economy by meeting our customers where they need us.”

Additional Resources

Connect with Red Hat

About Red Hat, Inc.

Red Hat is the world’s leading provider of enterprise open source software solutions, using a community-powered approach to deliver reliable and high-performing Linux, hybrid cloud, container, and Kubernetes technologies. Red Hat helps customers integrate new and existing IT applications, develop cloud-native applications, standardize on our industry-leading operating system, and automate, secure, and manage complex environments. Award-winning support, training, and consulting services make Red Hat a trusted adviser to the Fortune 500. As a strategic partner to cloud providers, system integrators, application vendors, customers, and open source communities, Red Hat can help organizations prepare for the digital future.

Forward-Looking Statements

Except for the historical information and discussions contained herein, statements contained in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are based on the company’s current assumptions regarding future business and financial performance. These statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially. Any forward-looking statement in this press release speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Except as required by law, the company assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements.

Red Hat and OpenShift are trademarks or registered trademarks of Red Hat, Inc. or its subsidiaries in the U.S. and other countries.