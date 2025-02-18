Align Partners with Engineering Services Firm AKS

CLEVELAND & DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Align Capital Partners (“ACP”) is pleased to announce that it completed the recapitalization of AKS Engineering (“AKS” or the “Company”), a multi-disciplinary consulting firm providing civil engineering, surveying, natural resources, permitting, planning and design services to a wide range of private and public clients throughout the Pacific Northwest. Established in 1996, the Company has over 350 employees and is headquartered in Tualatin, OR, with six additional locations across Oregon and Washington. AKS management and employees retain a significant stake in the Company and will continue to lead the firm through its next phase of growth.

“The partnership with ACP marks an exciting new chapter for AKS. As our business has grown over the years, we determined it was the right time to partner with the ACP team to help AKS tap into additional resources, continue serving clients at the highest level and create more opportunities for our employees,” said CEO Blair Carlson. “In ACP, we are confident that we’ve found a firm with the same core values, who recognize the value of the relationships we’ve built with our clients, employees, and local communities and shares our growth vision for the future.”

“We’re excited to partner with the AKS team to continue to grow the Company in the Northwest. Through key organic growth initiatives and the completion of four add-on acquisitions to date, the team has already done a tremendous job growing AKS and establishing a burgeoning leader. We look forward to helping expand on that momentum through continued investment and complementary acquisitions,” added ACP Partner Jack Parks.

The partnership with AKS evolved from an investment theme ACP developed in the Architecture, Engineering & Construction (“AEC”) industry. With its talented team, top quality service offering in a complex and highly regulated geography and numerous growth opportunities, AKS represents a unique opportunity to partner with a top performing team within the AEC industry.

Rob Langley, Brad Mundt, Matt Bowen, Ben Bryles and Ryan Schmidt worked alongside Mr. Parks on the transaction. ACP was advised by Calfee, Halter & Griswold LLP and AEC Advisors, through its registered broker-dealer affiliate AEC Transaction Services LLC.

About AKS

AKS is a multi-disciplinary consulting firm that has served the Pacific Northwest since 1996. Through seven office locations and over 350 employees trained across multiple disciplines, AKS provides in-depth expertise and resources in civil engineering, surveying, natural resources, permitting and land use planning. In addition, AKS provides landscape architecture, arborist, forestry/forest engineering, GIS, hydrographic surveying and aerial surveying services. AKS serves mixed-use, residential, government, institutional, commercial, industrial and other clients across the Pacific Northwest. For more information, visit aks-eng.com.

About ACP

ACP is a growth-oriented private equity firm that partners with business owners and management teams to help create shared success. ACP manages $1.7 billion in committed capital with investment teams in Cleveland and Dallas. ACP brings experience and resources to help lower-middle market companies accelerate their growth, to the benefit of management, employees and the firm’s investors. ACP makes control investments in differentiated companies within the business services, technology, specialty manufacturing and distribution sectors. For more information, visit aligncp.com.

Disclosures: This press release is not an offer to sell securities or interests in any fund managed by ACP. The statements quoted above were made by persons who are not clients of ACP and they have not received compensation for the above statements. These statements are solely their opinion and representative of their experience with ACP.