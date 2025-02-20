NODAR and Leopard Imaging Announce Strategic Partnership to Showcase Advanced 3D Vision Technology at NVIDIA GTC 2025

SOMERVILLE, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--NODAR, a leader in stereo vision technology, and Leopard Imaging, a global leader in global intelligent vision design and manufacturing, have announced a strategic partnership to demonstrate advanced 3D vision capabilities at NVIDIA’s GTC conference March 17th - 21st, 2025.

The collaboration will integrate NODAR’s Hammerhead software with Leopard Imaging’s GMSL2 cameras, including their IMX031 based solutions powered by NVIDIA Jetson AGX Orin Platform. This integration aims to provide customers with enhanced depth perception capabilities, demonstrating accurate depth mapping and point cloud generation at ranges significantly exceeding current market solutions - up to 200 meters.

“By integrating NODAR’s Hammerhead software with Leopard Imaging’s high-performance cameras, we are redefining 3D vision for autonomous and robotic systems," said Dr. Leaf Jiang, Founder and CEO of NODAR. "Our stereo vision delivers high-fidelity depth maps up to 1,000 meters while maintaining exceptional accuracy in heavy rain, dense fog, and low light. This partnership demonstrates how advanced stereo vision can surpass LiDAR, offering superior perception at a fraction of the cost.”

The partnership will focus on serving key markets including last-mile delivery, fork trucks, and robotaxis, with Leopard Imaging leveraging their extensive distribution network in both the US and Europe.

“At Leopard Imaging, we are committed to providing state-of-the-art imaging solutions that enhance vision-based systems across industries," said Bill Pu, President and Co-Founder of Leopard Imaging. "Our collaboration with NODAR brings together best-in-class stereo vision software and advanced camera hardware, creating a powerful solution for customers seeking superior 3D perception.”

The companies plan to showcase their joint solution at GTC 2025 in March, demonstrating the combined power of NODAR’s software technology with Leopard Imaging’s advanced camera systems. To see the demo, please visit Leopard Imaging Booth #248.

About NODAR

NODAR is the leading provider of advanced stereo vision technology and solutions for autonomous vehicles, intelligent machines and safety monitoring applications. NODAR’s patented, award-winning 3D vision platform, called Hammerhead, delivers reliable, ultra-precise, real-time 3D sensing that outperforms alternative sensing solutions at a fraction of the price. On top of Hammerhead’s untethered stereo vision technology and in addition to NODAR’s core offering for the automotive market, NODAR provides a suite of safety monitoring solutions targeting the Rail, Constructions and Mining, and aviation markets, as well as a solution for automated Farming called, AgriView. NODAR was founded in 2018 and is backed by New Enterprise Associates (NEA) and Rhapsody Venture Partners. For more information, please visit www.nodarsensor.com.

About Leopard Imaging Inc.

Founded in 2008, Leopard Imaging is a global leader in high-definition embedded cameras and AI-based imaging solutions. Leopard Imaging serves various industries, including automotive, aerospace, drones, IoT, and robotics. Offering both original equipment manufacturer (OEM) and original design manufacturer (ODM) services, as well as high-quality manufacturing capabilities in both the U.S. and offshore, Leopard Imaging provides customized camera solutions for some of the most prestigious organizations worldwide. As an NVIDIA Elite Partner, Leopard Imaging holds quality management certifications such as IATF16949 for the automotive industry and AS9100D for the aerospace industry, ensuring the highest standards in its products and services.