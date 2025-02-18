Italian Tennis Star Jasmine Paolini Joins Amazfit as Latest Athlete Ambassador

MILPITAS, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Amazfit, a leading global smart wearables brand owned by Zepp Health (NYSE: ZEPP), today announced the signing of Italian tennis sensation and World No. 4 Jasmine Paolini as its newest global athlete partner. As part of the multi-year agreement and official smart wearable partnership, Paolini will represent Amazfit by wearing the Amazfit logo and smartwatch on court and the brand’s fitness wearables, including Helio Ring, to track sleep and athletic recovery.

Paolini is the current Italian No. 1 and highest-ranked Italian singles player in WTA history. She reached both singles and doubles finals at the 2024 French Open and was a singles finalist at 2024 Wimbledon. Additionally, Paolini is the reigning Olympic gold medalist in doubles and holds two WTA singles and six doubles titles to her name.

“I’ve seen firsthand how tracking my performance and analyzing data during training is essential to competing at the highest level,” said Paolini. “As a tennis player, I’m constantly traveling, adjusting to new time zones, and pushing my body through intense matches and training sessions. With Amazfit’s smart wearables, I can monitor my recovery, sleep quality, and overall fitness in real time, ensuring I adapt quickly and stay at my best, no matter where I am. I’m thrilled to join the Amazfit family and take my game to the next level.”

With Amazfit’s advanced tracking technology, Paolini will gain deep insights into her training, health, and recovery—both on and off the court. By leveraging Amazfit’s smart wearables, she will be able to monitor key performance metrics, including heart health, sleep quality and exertion load, enabling her to optimize her preparation, recovery, and overall well-being.

Wayne Huang, Founder & CEO of Zepp Health, emphasized the importance of Paolini’s signing and the brand’s commitment to elite performance: "Jasmine Paolini’s incredible achievements and dedication to maximizing her performance align perfectly with Amazfit’s vision for advanced sports technology. We go beyond providing smartwatches—we are building a complete smart wearable ecosystem. From the Amazfit Helio Ring, which helps track recovery and sleep, to the latest nutrition management features in our app that support post-match recovery, our technology enables athletes to train smarter, recover more efficiently, and perform at their peak. With Paolini joining Amazfit, we not only support her journey at the highest level of tennis but also showcase how Amazfit’s smart wearable ecosystem empowers athletes and sports enthusiasts worldwide."

Paolini’s signing strengthens Amazfit’s growing roster of elite athletes, joining fellow Italian and European champion distance runner Yeman Crippa, Olympic gold medalist sprinter Gabby Thomas, HYROX World Champions Meg Jacoby and Hunter McIntyre, Olympic triathlete Morgan Pearson and Padel star Bea González.

Amazfit is committed to creating products that empower holistic health and well-being, and that healthy living requires balance across four key pillars of wellness: physical fitness, sleep, mindfulness and nutrition. Amazfit’s diverse product portfolio includes Active, Cheetah and T-Rex series performance smartwatches, Helio smart ring and the Zepp App, all designed to help athletes and health enthusiasts track and enhance their holistic health. The Zepp App’s latest Food Log feature, currently available in United States and scheduled to role out in other markets later this year, offers athletes like Paolini an unparalleled ability to bridge the gap between nutrition and fitness, ensuring peak performance and optimal recovery. Whether monitoring heart rate, tracking sleep cycles, or logging meals, Amazfit provides the insights needed to maintain a well-rounded approach to health and performance.

About Amazfit

Amazfit, a leading global smart wearable brand focused on health and fitness, is part of Zepp Health (NYSE: ZEPP), a health technology company. Offering a wide selection of smartwatches and bands, Amazfit's brand tagline "Discover Amazing", encourages individuals to break their barriers, and exceed expectations while finding joy in every moment.

Amazfit is powered by Zepp Health's proprietary health management platform that delivers cloud-based 24/7 actionable insights and guidance to help users attain their wellness goals. With outstanding craftsmanship, Amazfit smartwatches have won many design awards, including the iF Design Award and the Red Dot Design Award.

Launched in 2015, Amazfit is today embraced by millions of users. Its products are available in more than 90 countries across the Americas, EMEA, and APAC regions. For more information about Amazfit, visit www.amazfit.com.