KKR Enters Into Strategic Partnership With Energy Service Provider EGC

FRANKFURT, Germany--(BUSINESS WIRE)--KKR, a leading global investment firm, announced that KKR has signed agreements to enter into a strategic partnership with EGC, an energy service provider based in Düsseldorf, Germany. The engineering service provider ITG is also part of the group. The founding family and current shareholders will retain a stake in the company and will remain active members of the management team. Former CEO Germany of GETEC Group, Michael Lowak, will join the group as Chairman, contributing his extensive industry expertise to support the management team in this strategic partnership .

With KKR as a strategic partner, EGC aims to become the leading decarbonization partner for the real estate industry and to accelerate its growth. To this end, the company plans to invest more in both organic and inorganic growth.

EGC is a second-generation, family-owned and independent energy services provider in Germany. The company covers the entire value chain: from planning and developing concepts for energy and building technology systems, to financing, owning and operating central heating units and electricity supply networks, to energy supply. EGC manages a real estate portfolio of approximately 2 million square meters for over 100 clients and operates around 800 central heating units. With ITG, a team of experienced engineering employees for the planning of energy and building technology systems and facilities is also part of the group. This engineering expertise combined with a broad energy services portfolio in particular is the foundation for the group's strong position.

Buildings account for around a third of global CO2 emissions, mainly through space and water heating. The decarbonization of heating systems in buildings is crucial to achieving the EU's climate targets. EGC supports landlords in developing solutions to meet their decarbonization goals.

Following the successful completion of the transaction, KKR will support the company in introducing a broad-based employee ownership and engagement model. The program will ensure that all employees are involved in shaping EGC’s future and can participate in the company's future success. KKR developed this model in 2011 and has since successfully implemented it globally in 60 portfolio companies with more than 150,000 non-management employees.

Corinna Pitz and Dirk Pitz, members of EGC's management, said: “ The collaboration with KKR opens up completely new possibilities for us to further expand our strong market position and to develop our group of companies. In KKR, we have found a partner that shares both our strategic goals and our entrepreneurial approach. KKR is not only an established infrastructure investor, but also has a long history of working with family-run companies. We are very much looking forward to this next phase of growth with KKR, which will open up many new opportunities for our group and employees.”

Michael Lowak, future Chairman of EGC, said: “ EGC enables landlords to efficiently plan, implement and finance the decarbonization of their properties. The company is thus making a significant contribution to both the real estate industry and the energy transition in Germany. I look forward to bringing my experience and industry knowledge to EGC and working with KKR to further drive the company's growth.”

Ryan Miller, Managing Director in KKR’s European Infrastructure team, commented: “ To advance the energy transition in Germany at the necessary pace, we need creative solutions and long-term capital. We are seeing growing interest in contracting solutions and significant potential in what is still a very fragmented market. Together with the management team, we want to develop EGC into the leading decarbonization partner for the real estate industry and drive forward the energy transition in Germany.”

KKR has extensive expertise in global infrastructure investments, particularly in the energy sector, and is committed to continuing to investing in the future of renewable energy. With approximately USD 77 billion in infrastructure assets under management, including more than USD 21 billion invested in the energy transition, KKR brings a global investment perspective, extensive experience in large-scale infrastructure projects and a proven track record in high-profile transactions in Europe such as Encavis, Vantage Towers, Zenobe, or Greenvolt. In Germany, KKR has invested more than EUR 18 billion of long-term equity in more than 35 companies in various alternative asset classes since the late 1990s, primarily in partnership with founders, family businesses and corporations. The strategic partnership with EGC builds on KKR's long track record of working with family businesses in Germany.

KKR is funding the investment as part of its Global Climate Strategy, through which KKR is investing at scale in solutions that support the transition to a low-carbon economy.

