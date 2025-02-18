Air Lease Corporation Announces Lease Placement of Five New Airbus A321neo LR/XLR Aircraft with Qanot Sharq (Uzbekistan)

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today Air Lease Corporation (NYSE: AL) announced long-term lease agreements with Qanot Sharq Airlines for five new Airbus A321neo aircraft, including three A321-200neo XLRs and two A321-200neo LRs. The aircraft are scheduled to deliver to the Uzbek airline in 2026 and 2027 from Air Lease’s orderbook with Airbus.

“We are pleased to further strengthen our partnership with Qanot Sharq and support the airline’s continued growth with the addition of five new Airbus A321neo LR/XLR aircraft,” said AJ Abedin, Senior Vice President of Marketing at Air Lease Corporation. “As the airline successfully executes its expansion, these new A321neo jets will enhance its network reach while delivering exceptional performance, range, and fuel efficiency, enabling the airline to provide high quality service to the Uzbek market.”

“We are excited to expand our partnership with Air Lease and take a significant step forward in expanding our fleet with these new Airbus A321neo LR and XLR aircraft,” said Nosir Abdugafarov, Owner of Qanot Sharq Airlines. “These state-of-the-art aircraft will allow us to open new routes, improve fuel efficiency, and provide an enhanced travel experience for our passengers. As Uzbekistan’s first private airline, we are dedicated to growth and innovation, and this agreement represents a key milestone in our long-term vision to expand our destination network while maintaining our commitment to exceptional service.”

About Air Lease Corporation (NYSE: AL)

Air Lease Corporation is a leading global aircraft leasing company based in Los Angeles, California that has airline customers throughout the world. ALC and its team of dedicated and experienced professionals are principally engaged in purchasing new commercial aircraft and leasing them to its airline customers worldwide through customized aircraft leasing and financing solutions. The company routinely posts information that may be important to investors in the “Investors” section of its website at www.airleasecorp.com. Investors and potential investors are encouraged to consult Air Lease Corporation’s website regularly for important information. The information contained on, or that may be accessed through, ALC’s website is not incorporated by reference into, and is not a part of, this press release.

About Qanot Sharq Airlines

Established as Uzbekistan’s first privately owned airline, Qanot Sharq is led by a team of highly accomplished airline industry professionals. The airline operates from multiple regional airports in Uzbekistan, providing regular and charter air services to international destinations such as Tel Aviv (Israel), Istanbul (Turkey), Jeddah and Medina (Saudi Arabia), and Sharm El-Sheikh (Egypt) in the MENA region; Phuket (Thailand), Nha Trang, and Phu Quoc (Vietnam) in the APAC region; as well as Budapest (Hungary), Prague (Czech Republic), and Milan (Italy) in Europe.