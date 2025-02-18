The CW Network Delivers 1.8 Million Total Viewers for NASCAR Xfinity Series Season Opener

BURBANK, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--NASCAR and The CW Network today announced that Saturday’s 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series season opener at Daytona on The CW delivered the largest audience for any Xfinity Series race in almost three years, with 1.8 million total viewers, according to Nielsen fast national ratings.

The CW is quickly establishing itself as a must-see destination for live sports, with the race ranking as the most-viewed Xfinity Series season opener at Daytona since 2020 and the most-watched Xfinity Series race since Talladega in April 2022. Viewership peaked at 2.2 million total viewers in the 7:30 p.m. ET quarter hour, as the drivers raced to a thrilling conclusion which saw Jesse Love cross the finish line first at the legendary Daytona International Speedway.

Compared to last year’s NASCAR Xfinity Series weather impacted opener at Daytona, viewership was up 93% in total viewers and rose by double digit percentages across key demos including +76% in Adults 18-49 (330,000) and +47% in Adults 25-54 (444,000). Viewership was also up double-digit percentages compared to The CW’s final playoff race last year from Phoenix in total viewers (+62%), Adults 18-49 (+74%) and Adults 25-54 (+78%), a clear sign that race fans are flocking to The CW as the new home of the NASCAR Xfinity Series and a strong start to a partnership that will entertain audiences for the next seven years.

The 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series continues on The CW this Saturday, February 22 from Atlanta Motor Speedway. Coverage begins with NASCAR COUNTDOWN LIVE (4:30-5:00 p.m. ET) hosted by Carla Metts, with the race beginning at 5:00 p.m. ET. Adam Alexander serves as lead play-by-play announcer alongside analysts Jamie McMurray and Parker Kligerman. Dillon Welch and Kim Coon serve as pit reporters.

