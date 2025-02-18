Generational Group Advises Walzer Mechanical, LLC dba Lowry Mechanical in its Sale to Sylvester & Cockrum (“S&C”)

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Generational Group, a leading mergers and acquisitions advisory firm for privately held businesses, is pleased to announce the sale of its client, Lowry Mechanical to Sylvester & Cockrum (S&C). The acquisition closed December 11, 2024.

Lowry Mechanical is a comprehensive mechanical contractor specialized in HVAC, plumbing, specialty fabrication, and service. Founded in 1978, Lowry has established a strong reputation in the South Carolina region through a dedication to excellence and emphasis on providing top-notch customer service. The loyalty exhibited by their longstanding customer base is a testament to the Lowry team’s ability to execute at the highest level.

This strategic partnership represents a significant step in S&C’s growth strategy and further strengthens its position in the Carolinas and surrounding areas. S&C is a partner company of NexCore, a commercial HVAC platform with operations in Vermont, New York, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, and Florida.

Eric Walzer, President of Lowry Mechanical, stated, “We are honored to partner with S&C who shares in our commitment to our customers and employees with a common goal of delivering exceptional customer service. Together, we are poised to drive meaningful growth and sustainable success throughout the southeastern region.”

Louis Broyles, President of S&C, commented, “We are thrilled to embark on this exciting new chapter with the Lowry team, combining our strengths to unlock even greater opportunities. We have great admiration for the business that Eric has built, and their people-first approach made this partnership a natural fit.”

This acquisition illustrates S&C’s commitment to partnering with best-in-class operators who share similar values and a desire to provide customers with world-class service. The integration process is already underway, and S&C anticipates a seamless transition for Lowry’s customers and employees.

About Sylvester & Cockrum

Established in 1985, Sylvester & Cockrum is a leading provider of commercial HVAC, plumbing, and electrical services across the Southeast. The company’s core focus on integrity and quality of service for over 35 years has earned it a strong reputation within the states that it operates, including North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia, Georgia, and Tennessee. For more information, visit www.sylcoc.com

About Lowry Mechanical

Founded in 1978 and acquired by Eric Walzer in November 2019, Lowry Mechanical primarily performs work through traditional HVAC service and maintenance contracts as well as installation, repair, and maintenance, utility and process piping, specialty fabrication.

About NexCore

NexCore is a commercial HVAC services platform focused on maintenance-driven HVAC, electrical, controls, plumbing, and other facility service solutions for commercial clients across a diverse set of end markets. The platform's comprehensive service offerings are backed by a strong reputation for excellence in client service and delivery, paired with an industry-leading culture. NexCore’s partner companies include Alliance Group, Pratt & Smith, Sylvester & Cockrum, Kennedy Mechanical, Ryan Plumbing & Heating, Avonda Air Systems, and DWC Mechanical. For more information, visit www.nxcus.com.

Generational Group Executive Managing Director, M&A, Eastern Region, David Fergusson, and his team led by Managing Director, M&A, Jack Sluiter, with the support of Senior Vice President, M&A, Tristan Keeffe successfully closed the deal. Executive Managing Director, Bill Kushnir, and Senior M&A Advisor, Dave Heymann, established the initial relationship with Lowry Mechanical.

“I am super happy for our Client, Lowry Mechanical, and owner, Eric Walzer, who was able to successfully monetize the growth of his great company,” said Sluiter. “Something not every business owner is able to achieve.”

Ryan Binkley, CEO of Generational Group, added, “This transaction highlights our commitment to facilitating deals that create lasting value for both parties. At Generational Group, we are proud to have played a role in bringing together two organizations poised for continued success.”

About Generational Group

Generational Group, headquartered in Dallas, is a leading, award winning, full-service M&A advisory firm. With over 300 professionals across 15 offices in North America, the company helps business owners unlock the full value of their businesses through a comprehensive suite of advisory services. These include strategic growth consulting, exit planning education, business valuation, value enhancement strategies, M&A advisory, digital solutions, and wealth management.

For more information visit https://generational.com/