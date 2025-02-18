PublicSquare Introduces ACH Processing with Launch Partner Guns.com

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--PSQ Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: PSQH) ("PublicSquare," or the "Company"), today announced it has launched Automated Clearing House (“ACH”) processing capability alongside its transactional freedom focused payments technology, PSQ Payments, with ACH launch partner Guns.com bringing several hundred million dollars in potential annualized payment processing Gross Merchandise Value (“GMV”) to the platform. Guns.com's prior ACH provider abruptly canceled their service despite operating in a constitutionally protected industry. Guns.com now uses PublicSquare for ACH, debit, and credit card processing, and Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL) transactions, securely and without the risk of future cancellation.

Michael Seifert, Chairman & CEO of PublicSquare, commented, “When Guns.com was abruptly dropped by their previous ACH vendor, they turned to PSQ Payments to provide a cancel-proof solution. Guns.com’s recent cancellation by its former ACH provider is a potent reminder that businesses across the country continue to face the risk of de-platforming from their financial service providers. PSQ Payments exists to ensure that merchants can operate with confidence, free from ideological discrimination. ACH is an important feature of our product suite as PublicSquare continues solidifying its position as a trusted financial services provider, ensuring true financial freedom for merchants nationwide.”

“We’re excited to expand our partnership with PSQ Payments and bring an even better shopping experience to America’s Second Amendment community,” says Brandon Thompson, co-CEO and Chief Technology Officer of Guns.com. “PSQ Payments is a leader in financial technology, and their innovative solutions add tremendous value to the millions of customers who shop with us. With our shared commitment to serving the firearms industry, we jumped at the chance to grow our partnership to include payment processing.”

About PSQ Payments

PSQ Payments, developed by PublicSquare, is a fully cancel-proof payment platform designed to provide businesses and consumers with uncompromising security and reliability. Leveraging advanced tokenization and secure wallet technology, PSQ Payments ensures that sensitive transactional data remains encrypted and protected. With a triple redundancy system, PSQ Payments reinforces its commitment to stability, making it a trusted solution for business owners who want to ensure their economic liberty is protected in every transaction.

About PublicSquare

PublicSquare is a technology-enabled marketplace and payments ecosystem serving consumers and merchants who value life, family, and liberty. PublicSquare operates three divisions: Marketplace, Financial Technology, and Brands. The primary mission of the Marketplace is to help consumers "shop their values" and put purpose behind their purchases. PublicSquare leverages data and insights from the Marketplace to assess its customers’ needs and provide wholly-owned quality financial products and brands. PublicSquare’s Financial Technology division comprises Credova, a consumer finance company, and PSQ Payments, a "cancel-proof" payments company. PublicSquare’s Brands division comprises EveryLife, a premium D2C life-affirming baby products company. Visit publicsquare.com to learn more.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

