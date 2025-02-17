TriMas Completes Acquisition of GMT Aerospace

BLOOMFIELD HILLS, Mich.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--TriMas (NASDAQ: TRS) today announced that it has completed the previously announced acquisition of the aerospace business of GMT Gummi-Metall-Technik GmbH (“GMT”). Based in Germany, GMT’s aerospace division (“GMT Aerospace”) develops and manufactures a wide range of tie-rods and rubber-metal anti-vibration systems for commercial and military aerospace applications. GMT Aerospace is now part of the TriMas Aerospace group.

“We are pleased to announce the acquisition of GMT Aerospace,” said Vitaliy Rusakov, Group President of TriMas Aerospace. “GMT Aerospace brings a wide range of highly-engineered products, and advanced design and manufacturing capabilities that complement our existing portfolio, enhancing our offerings in the aerospace and defense sectors. We are also particularly excited about strengthening our relationships with key European aerospace and defense Tier 1 suppliers and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) by establishing TriMas Aerospace’s manufacturing footprint in Europe. This acquisition further solidifies our commitment to expanding our market presence and delivering innovative solutions to the aerospace industry.”

Established in 2006, GMT Aerospace serves a broad customer base including OEMs, Tier 1 suppliers, and maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) providers. In fiscal year 2024, GMT Aerospace achieved approximately €22 million in revenue.

“We welcome the talented team from GMT Aerospace to the TriMas family of businesses," Rusakov added. "Together, we look forward to driving continued growth and delivering exceptional value to our customers worldwide."

About TriMas Aerospace

TriMas Aerospace specializes in the design and manufacture of highly-engineered fasteners and precision-machined components, serving commercial aircraft manufacturers and the U.S. military. Through its portfolio of trusted brands, Monogram Aerospace Fasteners™, Allfast Fastening Systems®, Mac Fasteners™, Martinic Engineering™, RSA Engineered Products™, Weldmac Manufacturing Company and TFI Aerospace, TriMas Aerospace delivers innovative solutions that meet the most stringent industry standards. The Company’s advanced fastener offering includes blind bolts, solid and blind rivets, temporary fasteners, collars and standard fasteners, designed for composite and metallic aircraft structures. TriMas Aerospace also provides cutting-edge air ducting products and precision-machined components, engineered to deliver exceptional quality, reliability and performance across a wide range of aerospace applications.

About TriMas

TriMas manufactures a diverse set of products primarily for the consumer products, aerospace and industrial markets through its TriMas Packaging, TriMas Aerospace and Specialty Products groups. Our approximately 3,400 dedicated employees in 13 countries provide customers with a wide range of innovative and quality product solutions through our market-leading businesses. Our TriMas family of businesses has strong brand names in the markets served, and operates under a common set of values and strategic priorities under the TriMas Business Model. TriMas is publicly traded on the NASDAQ under the ticker symbol “TRS,” and is headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, Michigan. For more information, please visit www.trimas.com.

Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Any "forward-looking" statements, within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, contained herein, including those relating to TriMas’ business, financial condition or future results, involve risks and uncertainties with respect to, including, but not limited to: general economic and currency conditions; competitive factors; market demand; our ability to realize our business strategies; our ability to identify attractive acquisition candidates, successfully integrate acquired operations or realize the intended benefits of such acquisitions; pressures on our supply chain, including availability of raw materials and inflationary pressures on raw material and energy costs, and customers; the performance of our subcontractors and suppliers; risks and uncertainties associated with intangible assets, including goodwill or other intangible asset impairment charges; risks associated with a concentrated customer base; information technology and other cyber-related risks; risks related to our international operations, including, but not limited to, risks relating to tensions between the United States and China; government and regulatory actions, including, without limitation, climate change legislation and other environmental regulations, as well as the impact of tariffs, quotas and surcharges; changes to fiscal and tax policies; intellectual property factors; uncertainties associated with our ability to meet customers’ and suppliers’ sustainability and environmental, social and governance (“ESG”) goals and achieve our sustainability and ESG goals in alignment with our own announced targets; litigation; contingent liabilities relating to acquisition activities; interest rate volatility; our leverage; liabilities imposed by our debt instruments; labor disputes and shortages; the disruption of operations from catastrophic or extraordinary events, including, but not limited to, natural disasters, geopolitical conflicts and public health crises, the amount and timing of future dividends and/or share repurchases, which remain subject to Board approval and depend on market and other conditions; our future prospects; our ability to successfully complete the sale of our Arrow Engine business; and other risks that are detailed in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023. The risks described are not the only risks facing our Company. Additional risks and uncertainties not currently known to us or that we currently deemed to be immaterial also may materially adversely affect our business, financial position and results of operations or cash flows. These risks and uncertainties may cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements made herein are based on information currently available, and the Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by law.