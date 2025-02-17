West Valley Dermatology Joins Epiphany Dermatology

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Epiphany Dermatology, a leading dermatology company committed to improving access to exceptional dermatologic care, today announced its entry into Utah through a partnership with Dr. Jesse Jensen and his team at West Valley Dermatology, located in West Valley City.

Led by Dr. Jensen since 2014, West Valley Dermatology has built a strong reputation for delivering exceptional general, surgical, and cosmetic dermatology to patients in West Valley City, Utah, and neighboring communities. Dr. Jensen, a board-certified dermatologist, earned his medical degree from Midwestern University, graduating in the top 10% of his class, and completed his dermatology residency at Michigan State University’s McLaren Oakland Medical Center.

Dr. Jensen expressed his enthusiasm, stating, “We are excited to join forces with Epiphany as their inaugural practice in the beautiful state of Utah. Epiphany’s mission and core values strongly align with ours, especially their commitment to integrity, broadening access to top-quality dermatological care, and focusing on patient well-being and optimal outcomes.”

Gheorghe Pusta, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Epiphany said, "We are thrilled to welcome Dr. Jensen and his caring team to the Epiphany family. Their shared values and vision make them an ideal partner to lead our expansion into Utah. Throughout our collaboration, we have been deeply impressed by their commitment to providing patients with access to high-quality medical, cosmetic, and surgical dermatology. This partnership is based on a strong cultural alignment, and we are eager to partner with them to further increase access to exceptional dermatologic care across Utah."

Through this partnership, West Valley Dermatology’s providers and staff gain additional resources to help with operations, managed care, marketing, compliance, human resources, clinical training, recruiting, IT, and many other support services. Epiphany also benefits from the clinical expertise of the West Valley Dermatology team, as best practices are collaboratively shared across the Epiphany network.

About Epiphany Dermatology

Epiphany Dermatology is a rapidly expanding dermatology company, driven by a passion to improve access to high quality dermatologic care in a values-based manner. Through its partnership with leading dermatologists across 101 locations in Arizona, Colorado, Georgia, Iowa, Kansas, Maryland, Minnesota, Missouri, Montana, Nevada, New Mexico, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming, Epiphany provides general dermatology, skin cancer care, Mohs surgery, cosmetic services, and additional dermatologic services. Epiphany raises the standard of dermatologic care by making clinical excellence accessible to all patients, promptly and in a warm and inviting environment. Epiphany Dermatology is headquartered in Austin, Texas. For more details, please visit www.epiphanydermatology.com or call (512) 628-0465.