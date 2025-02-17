Blue Yonder and Sam M. Walton College of Business at the University of Arkansas Announce Strategic Partnership Around Supply Chain Management Program

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. & DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--To help prepare the next generation of supply chain leaders, Blue Yonder and the Sam M. Walton College of Business at the University of Arkansas are announcing a two-year strategic partnership. Blue Yonder will be the first-ever title sponsor for the Master of Science in Supply Chain Management Program for the J.B. Hunt Transport Department of Supply Chain Management at the Walton College. The aim is to enrich both the education of Walton College students and Blue Yonder associates.

“We have an opportunity to help impact the pool of supply chain talent by partnering with the University of Arkansas, which is the No. 1 undergraduate and No. 2 graduate supply chain program in North America (as ranked by Gartner),” said Nathalie Carruthers, chief associate success officer of Blue Yonder. “This is a great opportunity for us to help infuse early career talent with the supply chain knowledge and real-world expertise they need to power the supply chains of tomorrow. We are excited to see where this partnership goes and how, together, we can impact and mold future talent.”

“Blue Yonder is investing heavily in product innovations, so it only makes sense that we invest in the talent that will support these innovations,” Jon Carson, senior vice president of Blue Yonder. “As an innovator, Blue Yonder will be able to steer the future discipline of supply chain management through this partnership. A key part of that will be helping to prepare students for essential roles in sourcing, planning, and logistics, including developing a better understanding of how to work with leading-edge technology like artificial intelligence (AI), generative AI, machine learning and more to better understand their impacts on the supply chain. Our combined goal with the University of Arkansas is to lead these students to great career opportunities as supply chains continue to grow in importance within company boardrooms. We couldn’t be more excited for the future of supply chain management with Blue Yonder and the University of Arkansas.”

As a result of Blue Yonder’s sponsorship, the Walton College will:

Leverage Blue Yonder technology as teaching tools for undergraduate classes

Collaborate with Blue Yonder leaders to support various supply chain courses, guest lectures and curriculum

Involve Blue Yonder in the University of Arkansas’ Supply Chain Management Research Center

Present at Blue Yonder ICON, the premier supply chain event, to companies from across the globe on early talent and internship excellence, research findings, best practices and more

“Blue Yonder is creating the supply chain technology of the future, and we are building the supply chain talent of the future. So, this partnership makes a lot of sense when it comes to producing and shaping the supply chain leaders of the future,” said Brian Fugate, associate dean for graduate school programs and research. “Not only will this strategic agreement benefit the students in our master’s program, but through Blue Yonder’s involvement in our Supply Chain Management Research Center, our No. 1-ranked undergraduate students will also be positively impacted through access to the world leader in digital supply chain transformation.”

Additionally, Blue Yonder will be leveraging the Master’s in Supply Chain Management program to invest in their global supply chain associates. Over the two years of the agreement, Walton College will be allocating a select number of spots in the 100% online Master’s in Supply Chain Management program for rising stars within Blue Yonder from across the globe.

“Being able to welcome high-achieving Blue Yonder global supply chain associates into our program will not only allow these employees to start applying what they learn in the classroom back into their workday but will also help us by elevating the online cohort,” said Fugate. “We are incredibly excited to get this partnership underway!”

About the Sam M. Walton College of Business

Founded in 1926, the Sam M. Walton College of Business stands as one of the largest colleges at the University of Arkansas, serving over 9,800 students across undergraduate, master's, and doctoral programs. The college holds AACSB accreditation and consistently ranks among the top business schools in the United States. Walton College ranks 25th for its undergraduate business program among public colleges in the U.S. News & World Report's 2025 national rankings. In addition, its undergraduate supply chain management program is recognized as the #1 program in North America by Gartner. In 2024, The Princeton Review included Walton’s M.B.A. program in its Best Business Schools list for On-Campus M.B.A. Programs.

About the University of Arkansas

As Arkansas' flagship institution, the U of A provides an internationally competitive education in more than 200 academic programs. Founded in 1871, the U of A contributes more than $2.2 billion to Arkansas' economy through the teaching of new knowledge and skills, entrepreneurship and job development, discovery through research and creative activity while also providing training for professional disciplines. The Carnegie Foundation classifies the U of A among the few U.S. colleges and universities with the highest level of research activity. U.S. News & World Report ranks the U of A among the top public universities in the nation. See how the U of A works to build a better world at Arkansas Research and Economic Development News.

About Blue Yonder

Blue Yonder is the world leader in digital supply chain transformation. Retailers, manufacturers and logistics service providers worldwide rely on Blue Yonder to optimize and accelerate their supply chain from planning through fulfillment, delivery, and returns. Blue Yonder’s AI-driven supply chain platform and multi-enterprise, multi-tier network enable more accurate forecasting and dynamic management of capacity, inventory and transport. Blue Yonder helps businesses navigate modern supply chain complexity and volatility with more resilient, sustainable supply chains to delight customers, scale profitably, and run flawlessly. blueyonder.com

