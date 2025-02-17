Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, UAE, Says ‘Science is the Bedrock Upon Which We Build a Sustainable Future’ During Opening Address at 16th International Workshop on Advanced Materials

His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, UAE Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, delivering the opening keynote address at the International Workshop on Advanced Materials today (Photo: AETOSWire)

RAS AL KHAIMAH, United Arab Emirates--(BUSINESS WIRE)--His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, UAE Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, delivered an opening keynote address on the first day of the three-day International Workshop on Advanced Materials (IWAM), where he talked of science holding the key to building a more sustainable world and of how Ras Al Khaimah is committed to scientific advancement.

HH Sheikh Saud said: “Through the annual hosting of IWAM, Ras Al Khaimah is reaffirming its commitment to nurturing scientific advancement and contributing to the global conversation on advanced materials.

“By developing a culture of scientific enquiry and investing in advanced materials, we are laying the foundation for a brighter tomorrow. Major breakthroughs in advanced materials research have the potential to revolutionize energy production, transportation and manufacturing.”

Science is the systematic and purposeful pursuit of knowledge, the lens through which we examine the universe, HH Sheikh Saud added.

“Science must be the bedrock upon which we build a sustainable and prosperous future, with our younger generations playing an active role in furthering our pursuit of knowledge,” HH Sheikh Saud concluded.

IWAM, in its 16th year, brings together 200+ attendees from 20+ countries, including scientists, students and speakers, for lectures, discussions and poster sessions on how advanced materials are helping to shape the future.

The forum is attended by scientists from prestigious academic institutions, such as the universities of Cambridge and Oxford (UK), and the University of California and Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) (U.S.).

IWAM also sees scientists awarding the student winners of the Ras Al Khaimah Innovation and Sustainability Challenge, which comprises seven competitions to develop innovative solutions to real-life challenges.

A scientific session for high-school students also takes place during IWAM, while scientists will visit Ras Al Khaimah-based companies to highlight how advanced materials can be utilized to improve productivity.

IWAM is sponsored by Ras Al Khaimah’s Stevin Rock, one of the largest quarrying companies in the world, with a production capacity of 80 million+ tons per year.

