TTC Global Announces Strategic Partnership with Leapwork to Bring AI-Powered Test Automation to Microsoft Dynamics 365 And Microsoft Power Platform Customers in New Zealand

AUCKLAND, New Zealand--(BUSINESS WIRE)--TTC Global, a leading provider of software quality engineering solutions, is proud to announce a new partnership with Leapwork, a worldwide leader in AI-powered test automation. This collaboration strengthens TTC Global’s ability to deliver cutting-edge test automation solutions to businesses and organisations across New Zealand. It enables them to enhance software quality, mitigate risk, and drive digital transformation.

With Leapwork’s no-code, AI-driven automation platform, TTC Global can now help customers streamline their testing processes, boosting efficiency and scalability. By eliminating the complexity of traditional automation frameworks, this solution enables faster adoption and makes automation more accessible to both business and technical teams alike. The partnership is particularly significant for organisations leveraging Microsoft Dynamics 365 and Power Platform, as it provides a seamless, scalable approach to test automation, ensuring high-quality software delivery while reducing operational overhead.

Founded in Denmark in 2015, Leapwork has revolutionised test automation with its intuitive, codeless platform. Recognised as a Strategic Microsoft Partner in 2023, Leapwork is trusted by global enterprises such as PayPal, Mercedes-Benz, and BNP Paribas to deliver continuous quality across complex technology stacks.

“TTC Global is excited to partner with Leapwork to bring state-of-the-art test automation to our Microsoft clients,” said Paul Whiston, TTC Global CEO for New Zealand and Asia. “This partnership enables us to better support the Dynamics 365 and Power Platform community with robust and effective automation tools.”

“Partnering with an organisation like TTC Global, known for its expertise in software testing, is a natural fit for Leapwork,” said Luke von Schreiber, Vice President, Global Alliances & Channels, Leapwork. “We’re excited to collaborate and empower businesses in New Zealand to embrace smarter test automation solutions.”

TTC Global has a well-established presence in New Zealand and across the globe, working with organisations of all sizes—from leading enterprises to public sector entities and mid-sized businesses. The company specialises in software quality engineering, AI-driven testing, and enterprise test automation, helping customers de-risk their technology transformations and improve software delivery. With deep experience in enterprise application testing, TTC Global has supported large-scale implementations and migrations across industries, including banking and finance, energy, and the public sector.

“By integrating Leapwork’s AI-powered automation into our service offerings, we are equipping our customers with greater testing agility, improved accuracy, and reduced time-to-market for critical Microsoft Dynamics 365 and Microsoft Power Platform applications,” said Thomas Hadorn, Group CEO of TTC Global.

For more information about TTC Global’s software quality engineering and test automation solutions, visit ttcglobal.com.

About TTC Global

TTC Global, formerly The Testing Consultancy, is a global leader in software quality engineering, helping organisations worldwide enhance speed, quality, and cost efficiency while reducing risk. Founded in 2004 in Auckland, TTC Global has grown into a trusted partner for businesses across New Zealand, Australia, the USA, Canada, Europe, and the Middle East. With deep expertise in AI, automation, and digital accessibility, and partnerships with some of the world's most influential technology companies, TTC Global helps enterprises drive efficiency, ensure compliance, and future-proof their software ecosystems.