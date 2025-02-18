Farmfront Announces Commercial Partnership with BF Group to Supply Irrigation Solutions

MILAN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Farmfront Group (“Farmfront”), a leading global platform of irrigation providers backed by global investment firm Carlyle (NASDAQ: CG), announces that it has signed a strategic commercial partnership and supply agreement with BF International Best Fields Best Foods Limited (“BFI”), a company of BF S.p.A. group (“BF Group”) to provide irrigation solutions to its subsidiary, BFI. The agreement is intended to support BF Group’s international expansion plans and support agro-industrial development in developing economies.

Farmfront has invested €10 million for a minority stake in BFI and, through this five-year agreement, becomes an exclusive supplier of pivot irrigation products and solutions to the business in certain geographies, including Algeria, Libya, and Senegal, as well as becoming a preferred partner across all other geographies. Farmfront and BF Group will jointly support the development of agro-industrial capabilities in countries across Africa, consistent with the Italian government’s ‘Mattei Plan’. Farmfront and BF Group share an ambition to build partnerships and create new and highly efficient farmland across fifteen countries and 150,000 hectares by 2027.

Farmfront combines leading irrigation providers OCMIS, RKD, Irrimec Group, and Otech. Headquartered in Milan and employing more than 450 people across 6 manufacturing sites in Italy, Spain, and France, Farmfront is the largest mechanical irrigation platform in Europe with sales to over 100 countries across the globe.

BF Group is the leader in Italy’s agro-industrial sector, operating across all stages of the agro-industrial value chain. The firm is also the largest developer of agricultural fields in Italy, covering more than 30% of national agricultural land.

Luca Zacchetti, Chairman at Farmfront, said: “ We are pleased to partner with BF Group, an Italian agro-industrial leader. Combining our heritage, expertise, and scale in irrigation with BF Group’s international network will allow Farmfront to expand its presence in Africa, provide crucial improvements to irrigation efficiency to farmers in a range of developing economies, and strengthen our core mission to conserve and protect global water resources.”

Federico Vecchioni, Chief Executive Officer, at BF Group, said: “ This agreement with Farmfront represents a key milestone for our international strategy. As Europe’s leading irrigation provider, Farmfront is the ideal partner to promote stronger farms, and, ultimately, improved economic growth and opportunities in our target markets. We are excited to begin deploying Farmfront technology across our existing projects.”

About Farmfront

