ShopMate Announces Partnership with DNA Payments to Transform Payment Solutions for Convenience Stores

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ShopMate is proud to announce its partnership with DNA Payments, a leading provider of advanced payment solutions. Through this strategic partnership, ShopMate is enhancing its support for retailers by integrating a seamless and efficient payment solution into its ePOS system, ShopMate Pay.

ShopMate Pay will be available to existing and new ShopMate customers who will benefit from a unified approach for all their payment and ePOS needs.

“At ShopMate, we understand the challenges convenience stores face,” said Brian Eagle-Brown, Managing Director at ShopMate. “Our partnership with DNA Payments allows us to deliver a payment solution that’s highly efficient and adaptable to the unique needs of independent retailers. Together, we’re making it easier for these vital community businesses to flourish.”

“Convenience stores and small retailers are some of the fastest and most enthusiastic adopters of new payments technology – they know what works, and demand the best,” said Jan-Pieter Lips, CEO of DNA Payments. “That’s why we’re proud to be partnering with ShopMate to deliver industry-leading solutions like ShopMate Pay to thousands of convenience stores across the country.”

About ShopMate

ShopMate is the UK’s leading provider of ePOS technology to the convenience sector. ShopMate has partnered with retailers, service providers and wholesalers for 25 years; with over 3,900 customers operating over 6,000 systems we care about convenience and understand the pressures that stores face. We provide innovative solutions that help independent retailers make their business flourish.

About DNA Payments

DNA Payments brings "Simple Unified Payments" to businesses that care deeply about their customers’ experience. Its enhanced modern end-to-end payments platform utilises an in-house gateway, a proprietary acquiring platform, and a network of integrations to deliver simple and reliable acceptance.

Businesses receive the ultimate choice and conversion with an easy-to-use, interconnected portal that gives absolute control of their payment stack, with solutions for eCommerce checkouts, POS, and Pay by Link, as well as a range of card acceptance and alternative popular payment methods such as Alipay. Every payment is connected via a Common Token, enabling effortless tracking of customer journeys.