Veolia and ADNOC partner on optimizing water management

ADNOC and Veolia (Paris:VIE) today announced the signing of a memorandum of understanding at a meeting of the UAE-France High Level Business Council to explore collaboration opportunities in the field of water management. This strategic partnership will leverage the global expertise of Veolia, present in 44 countries on 5 continents, in the optimization of water resources.

The collaboration will focus on a number of areas, including the study and implementation of water management strategies, the complete assessment of the water cycle and the optimization of flow monitoring systems. Particular emphasis will be placed on reducing water consumption.

The program will include:

- In-depth analysis of water cycles;

- Developing water management solutions;

- Studying and proposing advanced monitoring systems;

- Drawing up action plans to reduce water losses in the short, medium and long term.

The agreement will enable the two companies to work together to explore and implement customized solutions to integrate more sustainable management of water resources. It is part of ADNOC's efforts to optimize and manage water consumption responsibly, while providing energy to empower people and communities and protect the environment.

"This new partnership with ADNOC marks an important milestone in our commitment to the Middle East. In a region where every drop counts, we are putting our know-how at the service of innovative solutions to preserve this vital resource and successfully meet the challenge of ecological transformation. As a global leader in ecological transformation, we develop cutting-edge solutions that already enable industrial players worldwide, representing half of our client base, to significantly reduce their water and CO2 footprint.This collaboration is a natural part of our growth strategy in the Middle East, where we aim to strengthen our leading position in ecological transformation,” says Estelle Brachlianoff, Veolia's CEO.

Veolia in the Near and Middle East: 50+ years activity in the region in the water, waste and energy sectors for municipal and industrial customers

1.1 bn sales in 2023

+ 11,000 employees

6.72 million people connected to sanitation by 2023

4.57 M people supplied with drinking water by 2023

5 Mm3 of desalination capacity built in the Middle East, representing 15% of installed capacity in the region (through Sidem)

+ 75 mobile water treatment units deployed

4.1 M tonnes of industrial waste treated in 2023

656 million kWh in electricity savings since 2019 with Enova

+ 600 KT of CO2 avoided

+ 350 KT hazardous waste treatment capacity

Veolia's ambition is to become the benchmark company for ecological transformation. Present on five continents with nearly 218,000 employees, the Group designs and deploys useful and concrete solutions for water, waste and energy management that help to radically change the game. Through its three complementary activities, Veolia contributes to developing access to resources, preserving available resources and renewing them. In 2023, the Veolia group served 113 million people with drinking water and 103 million with wastewater services, produced 42 terawatt-hours of energy and recovered 63 million metric tons of waste. Veolia Environnement (Paris Euronext: VIE) generated consolidated sales of 45.3 billion euros in 2023.