Huda Beauty Announces KAYALI’s Transition Into a Standalone Fragrance Powerhouse

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Huda Beauty announces that it will sell its ownership in KAYALI, the fragrance business founded by Huda and Mona Kattan in 2018, which has since become a leading disruptive brand in the fragrance category. The separation comes after years of developing the brand in Dubai, establishing it as a globally renowned Middle Eastern brand recognized for its marketing, social media strategies, and delicious gourmand fragrances.

KAYALI’s face and the driving force behind its dramatic growth, Mona Kattan, will partner with General Atlantic, a leading global growth equity firm, to jointly own KAYALI post-sale and to support the brand’s ambitious plans of bringing the love for scent layering to the world. With General Atlantic’s investment, KAYALI will now operate as an independent company, marking a significant step forward in its journey.

Founded by Huda and Mona Kattan in 2018 under the umbrella of parent company Huda Beauty, KAYALI has rapidly become a disruptive force in the fragrance industry. Under the creative vision of Mona Kattan, the brand quickly evolved into a powerhouse, gaining global recognition for its unique approach to modern perfumery.

KAYALI’s partnership with General Atlantic will provide the necessary resources and expertise to accelerate the brand’s evolution while maintaining its authenticity, creativity, and deep connection with its community. Mona Kattan will continue her role as KAYALI’s CEO, leading the brand into its next phase of growth and transformation.

Additionally, Huda Beauty will fully redeem the ownership interest that TSG Consumer has held in it since 2017. With this move, Huda Beauty is making history as one of the few established beauty brands to return to full founder ownership. This decision reflects the brand’s commitment to growth on its own terms, while continuing to learn, evolve, and inspire within the beauty industry. Huda Kattan will continue to lead Huda Beauty, independently driving the brand to new heights as a global beauty powerhouse.

“ This is such a pivotal moment for KAYALI, and we are very excited for the next chapter of Mona and KAYALI’s journey,” states Huda Kattan, founder and CEO of Huda Beauty. “ It’s been such an amazing experience working so closely with Mona over the years - I have loved every minute of it, and I’m also so excited to see what the future holds as KAYALI continues to grow. I’m so unbelievably proud of Mona’s success and I’ll always be cheering her on!”

“ This is an incredibly exciting moment for KAYALI,” adds Mona Kattan. “ From day one, my mission has been to create a fragrance brand that inspires confidence, creativity, and self-expression. As we transition into an independent company, our partnership with General Atlantic will unlock new opportunities, expand our global presence, and continue disrupting the fragrance industry with bold innovation.”

With both brands now charting their own independent paths, this marks the beginning of an exciting new era filled with possibilities, growth, and innovation.

Melis Kahya Akar, Managing Director and Head of Consumer for EMEA at General Atlantic, commented: “ Fragrance is one of the fastest growing segments in the beauty industry, and KAYALI has redefined the sector through its imagination, authenticity, and emotional connection to consumers around the world. Mona has built something truly special – a brand that resonates across generations and cultures, enabling personalization and attracting both fragrance enthusiasts and newcomers to the category alike. We see immense opportunity for KAYALI to continue its growth journey as the brand expands its global community, unveils new products, and continues to push the boundaries of scent storytelling. We couldn’t be more excited to partner with Mona and her team on this next chapter as they bring these ambitions to life.”

Goldman Sachs International served as Huda Beauty’s financial advisor, and Gibson Dunn served as its legal advisor. Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom served as Mona Kattan’s legal advisor. Raymond James served as General Atlantic’s financial advisor, and Latham & Watkins served as its legal advisor.

This transaction is subject to regulatory approval.

ABOUT HUDA KATTAN

Huda Kattan, recognized as one of Forbes' Self-Made Women in the US, a TIME’s 100 Impact Awards recipient, and one of the 100 Most Powerful Businesswomen in the Middle East, is the Founder and CEO of Huda Beauty, one of the fastest-growing beauty brands in the world. As a pioneering entrepreneur, acclaimed celebrity makeup artist, and leading beauty authority, Huda has always had a lifelong passion for beauty. This motivated the launch of her beauty blog in 2010, which became a top beauty blog in the world.

In 2013, with a $6,000 loan from her sister, Alya Kattan, Huda launched a range of viral false eyelashes exclusively at Sephora in The Dubai Mall (currently the #1 Sephora globally), while launching her namesake brand, Huda Beauty.

Driven by a commitment to quality, authenticity, and innovation, Huda Beauty has evolved from an influencer brand to a beauty movement. The brand has become known for inspiring transparency within the industry and encouraging the celebration of individuality and self-expression by empowering beauty lovers worldwide.

Over the years, Huda has been on a mission to challenge industry conventions and bring the brand’s ‘Beauty is Self-Made’ vision to life. Under her leadership, the company is focusing heavily on innovation and inclusivity and has stopped the use of filters and photoshop on their social media platforms. Their focus has been towards advocating for authenticity and transparency on social media, helping to set the standard for what’s real in beauty today.

Often referred to as the internet’s "beauty big sister," Huda's Instagram account is the most-followed beauty brand on the platform, boasting over 54 million followers. Her YouTube channel has accumulated more than 4.1 million subscribers, while her TikTok audience has grown to 10.5 million.

Regularly using her platforms to engage and involve her community, Huda continues to create one-of-a-kind beauty tutorials, viral tips and products, new beauty trends and spotlight other content creators, giving a voice to the broader beauty community. Under her leadership, Huda Beauty has become a global powerhouse, receiving numerous accolades and awards, including the Allure Best of Beauty Award, Glamour Beauty Award, and Cosmopolitan Beauty Award – recognizing the brand's dedication to delivering the ultimate range of innovative products.

Today, with the rebrand and bold, yet approachable new logo, Huda’s entrepreneurial journey continues to support and inspire influencers and digital entrepreneurs. Huda has recently launched Huda Hotline, her first personal project since the launch of Huda Beauty. Huda Hotline is a raw and unfiltered podcast where Huda shares real conversations about beauty, success, and self-discovery, creating a safe space to challenge beauty standards and connect with her community on a deeper level.

Throughout her journey, Huda emphasizes the power of self-trust. With a dedication to her community and a clear vision for the future, Huda Beauty is poised to redefine the beauty landscape for years to come, driven by its mission to empower individuals with the philosophy that beauty is self-made.

ABOUT HUDA BEAUTY

Huda Beauty’s mantra is that Beauty is Self-Made. Founded by leading beauty authority Huda Kattan in 2013, the brand has evolved to become a globally renowned beauty movement that challenges conventional standards and empowers beauty lovers worldwide. Known for inspiring transparency within the industry and creating iconic, innovative and cult-favorite products, such as the ICONIC Easy Routine - Easy Primer, Easy Blur & Easy Bake Setting Powder - the brand makes beauty accessible and fun for all. Driven by their community, Huda Beauty encourages a celebration of individuality and self-expression that goes beyond just make-up. Recognized for its commitment to quality, authenticity and innovation, the brand has also received numerous accolades and has been honored with prestigious awards, including the Allure Best of Beauty Award, Elle Beauty Award, and Cosmopolitan Beauty Award.

ABOUT MONA KATTAN

Mona Kattan, an Arab American entrepreneur, is recognized as one of the most influential women in the fragrance industry and the Arab world. As the founder of KAYALI fragrances and co-founder of Huda Beauty, she has achieved remarkable success, dedicated to fostering inclusivity in beauty.​​

After earning her bachelor’s degree in finance, Mona briefly worked in investment banking before embarking on her entrepreneurial journey. In 2009, she launched her first business venture, a PR and business consultancy, while simultaneously building her personal network and community.​​

Mona's ultimate passion, however, has always been fragrance. Known as the "Perfume Princess," she has established herself as a leading figure in the fragrance world. With over 4,500 perfumes in her personal collection, she has been honored with the title of "Most Influential Social Media Personality" by The Fragrance Foundation in 2018.​

Driven by her love for perfume, Mona launched KAYALI under Huda Beauty in 2018, reshaping the industry landscape through the art of layering and connecting people through fragrance.

Mona’s passion has built a global community of over 6 million followers across social media. Her expertise has been featured in leading publications such as WWD, Cosmopolitan, Vogue, POPSUGAR, Allure, Marie Claire, Elle and Harper’s Bazaar. She has also been named one of the most powerful women in the Middle East by Forbes in 2024 and 2025. Additionally, Mona has appeared on popular TV shows like Netflix’s Dubai Bling and Shark Tank.​​

Beyond her role as a brand founder & CEO, Mona is an active mentor, speaker, and member of organizations like YPO, Founders Forum, and The Fragrance Foundation, continually shaping the future of the beauty industry.​

ABOUT KAYALI

Fueled by passion, KAYALI was founded in 2018 by beauty mogul and fragrance fanatic, Mona Kattan. Translating to ‘my imagination’ in Arabic, KAYALI is inspired by her rich Middle Eastern heritage and the art and rituals of layering scents to help you create your mood. KAYALI collaborates with some of the world’s most renowned perfumers and sources the finest ingredients to create unique juices that are infinitely memorable, long-lasting, and cruelty-free. Each luxurious fragrance is an ode to true craftsmanship and tells a special story from the addictive notes to the multi-faceted jeweled bottles.

ABOUT GENERAL ATLANTIC

General Atlantic is a leading global growth investor with more than four decades of experience providing capital and strategic support for over 520 growth companies throughout its history. Established in 1980, General Atlantic continues to be a dedicated partner to visionary founders and investors seeking to build dynamic businesses and create long-term value. Guided by the conviction that entrepreneurs can be incredible agents of transformational change, the firm combines a collaborative global approach, sector-specific expertise, a long-term investment horizon, and a deep understanding of growth drivers to partner with and scale innovative businesses around the world. The firm leverages its patient capital, operational expertise, and global platform to support a diversified investment platform spanning Growth Equity, Credit, Climate, and Sustainable Infrastructure strategies. General Atlantic manages approximately $100 billion in assets under management, inclusive of all strategies, as of October 1, 2024, with more than 900 professionals in 20 countries across five regions. For more information on General Atlantic, please visit: www.generalatlantic.com.

ABOUT TSG Consumer Partners

Founded in 1986, TSG Consumer Partners, LP is a leading consumer-focused private equity firm with approximately $14 billion in assets under management. Leveraging the firm’s deep knowledge of the consumer, TSG partners with founders and management teams to accelerate growth and build iconic, best-in-class brands. Representative past and current partner companies include Summer Fridays, Mavis Tire, Dutch Bros Coffee, Chemical Guys, Canyon Bicycles, Revolve, Planet Fitness, IT Cosmetics, Think!, and Yard House. TSG has investment offices in San Francisco, New York, and London.