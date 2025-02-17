Syniverse and Onomondo Break Legacy Barriers to Simplify IoT Connectivity With Real-Time Control and Enhanced Visibility

TAMPA, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Syniverse, the world's most connected company®, is partnering with Onomondo, an innovative IoT connectivity provider, on its commitment to simplify global Internet of Things (IoT) deployments for businesses. Onomondo's intuitive connectivity tools, such as Insight Tools, Connectors, Connectivity Management Platform, and SoftSIM, enable businesses to deploy and manage IoT devices across more than 180 countries faster and with better visibility. This furthers Syniverse's and Onomondo's efforts to provide seamless connectivity on a global scale.

This collaboration combines Onomondo's innovative IoT network technology with the reach and reliability of Syniverse's Tier 1 IPX Network and the capabilities of its Universal Commerce for Billing, Charging, and Evolution (BCE) solution, ensuring robust and reliable communication channels for IoT devices worldwide. As a leading IPX provider, Syniverse guarantees secure and efficient data transmission through its Tier 1 IPX Network to meet the growing demands of IoT applications.

Syniverse’s Universal Commerce for BCE solution will offer Onomondo advanced clearing and settlement services. Designed to boost operational efficiency and streamline the monetization of IoT services, Universal Commerce for BCE introduces flexible and effective clearing and settlement process that enable Onomondo to develop new commercial models that adapt to the evolving dynamics of the IoT industry.

Onomondo provides tools and insights previously unavailable to most cellular IoT deployments, including real-time IoT device monitoring and troubleshooting. Its full telecommunications core integrations and dedicated physical links with Syniverse across all networks provide direct control over network traffic, enable advanced monitoring, provide effective troubleshooting, and give IoT businesses the ability to act faster with network visibility.

"Our collaboration with Syniverse gives customers full control over which networks their devices access. Our customers can boost performance and eliminate unnecessary costs by handpicking the mobile network operators that matter most through our Network Marketplace," said Michael Freundt Karlsen, Onomondo CEO and Co-founder. "This makes it easier for businesses to get started with IoT and scale their deployments as needed."

"By partnering with Onomondo, we can streamline the process of clearing and exchanging traffic directly with its MNO partners," said John Wick, Chief Product Officer of Syniverse. "This will enable Onomondo to expand its business and develop new use cases without the concern of carrier integration."

Onomondo's unique approach and innovative integration with MNOs into a unified Onomondo network offers enhanced flexibility, scalability, and cost efficiency over traditional systems. Its cloud-native approach creates a future-proof platform for managing evolving IoT solution needs, perfectly complementing Syniverse's robust infrastructure.

About Syniverse

Syniverse is the world's most connected company. We seamlessly connect the world's networks, devices, and people so the world can unlock the full power of communications.

Our secure, global technology powers the world's leading carriers, top Forbes Global 2000 companies, and billions of people, devices, and transactions every day. Our engagement platform delivers better, smarter experiences that strengthen relationships between businesses, customers, and employees.

For over 30 years, we have accelerated important advances in communications technology. Today we are an essential driver of the world's adoption of intelligent connectivity, from 5G and CPaaS to IoT and beyond. Find out more at https://www.syniverse.com/.

About Onomondo

Onomondo is a global IoT network provider redefining how businesses connect and manage devices worldwide. Launched in 2018 and headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark, Onomondo operates globally, unifying 680+ networks into a single core network infrastructure to deliver simpler, more flexible IoT connectivity.

Our smart cellular network helps businesses build more efficient devices—extending battery life in remote locations and reducing data usage across borders. With real-time troubleshooting tools, traffic insights, and seamless IoT cloud integrations, we give companies greater visibility and control over their IoT operations, making it easier to develop, deploy, and scale IoT solutions.

For more information, please visit: www.onomondo.com, LinkedIn, and YouTube.