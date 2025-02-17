Quill & Expedia Group Announce Exciting New Partnership to Give Customers Exclusive Travel Benefit

LINCOLNSHIRE, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Quill, a leading online supplier for business supplies and solutions, has partnered with Expedia Group to offer an exciting new way for customers to use Quill Rewards points on travel and adventures.

“This partnership is a perfect fit with Quill’s philosophy to reward every order with enhanced value,” said Mark Roszkowski, President of Quill. “We are proud to launch this partnership with Expedia Group to give our customers more ways to earn and redeem their points.”

Quill Travel powered by Expedia® adds an exclusive travel benefit to Quill’s existing portfolio of 1,200+ rewards including gifts, gift cards, coupons, QuillCASH™, and more. Quill customers can now use points to book more than 900,000 properties, 500+ airlines, 100+ car rental companies, and thousands of activities worldwide at Travel.Quill.com.

How it works:

Earn as you shop: Earn 1 point for every dollar you spend at Quill.com and Travel.Quill.com, $1 = 1 point

Earn 1 point for every dollar you spend at Quill.com and Travel.Quill.com, $1 = 1 point Get discounts: Redeem points for discounts on Travel.Quill.com bookings, 100 points = $5 off

Redeem points for discounts on Travel.Quill.com bookings, 100 points = $5 off Get rewarded: Redeem points for rewards and coupons in the Quill Rewards & Coupons Center

“Expedia Group’s mission is to power global travel for everyone, everywhere, and we’re excited to be partnering with Quill to provide exceptional traveler experiences in the corporate sector,” said Carolina Cabero, SVP of Private Label Solutions, Expedia Group’s B2B arm. “Travel rewards are increasingly one of the most sought-after offerings to loyalty programs because they create powerful emotional connections and we’re looking forward to creating more travel memories for those who use Quill Travel.”

You can learn more about Quill Travel powered by Expedia on Quill.com or explore destinations at Travel.Quill.com.

“At Quill, we pride ourselves on prioritizing a human-centric approach with our award-winning customer service and offering exclusive benefits for our customers through our rewards and loyalty programs,” said Prerna Mamgain, Vice President of Digital, Marketing, and Loyalty at Quill. “Our Expedia Group partnership shows our commitment to our customers and that we will continue to seek new ways to help our customers save and get rewarded.”

About Quill

Quill is a leading online supplier for business supplies and solutions. Headquartered in Lincolnshire, IL, Quill delivers the supplies organizations need to succeed, including paper, ink & toner, cleaning and breakroom supplies, furniture, technology, and custom print. With Quill, customers can earn rewards instantly, receive award-winning customer service, and take advantage of business tools and solutions such as Net 30 terms. For more information, please visit Why Quill, or follow @quill on Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn and @quillcom on X.