Resecurity and Georgia Tech Forge Partnership to Strengthen Cybersecurity Research and Education

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Resecurity, a global leader in cybersecurity solutions, is delighted to announce a strategic partnership with the Georgia Institute of Technology (Georgia Tech), a premier research university and an innovation and economic development engine. This collaboration aims to advance cybersecurity research, foster innovation, and support workforce development to address global digital challenges.

Georgia Tech is a research-intensive university in the United States, with $1.37 billion in annual research awards across its six Colleges and the Georgia Tech Research Institute (GTRI). The university’s engineering, computing, and cybersecurity programs are among the nation's highest-ranked, reflecting its commitment to solving critical global challenges.

Resecurity and the Georgia Tech School of Public Policy will collaborate closely to incorporate real cyber threat intelligence (CTI) into their unique curriculum, labs, and research, which, together with the Schools of Computer Science and Electrical and Computer Engineering, form the joint and interdisciplinary Georgia Tech Cybersecurity Master of Science degree. Students will use Resecurity capabilities to hunt and track cyber threats, along with over 25 industry-leading mentors who deliver new threat intelligence, detection, and policies that create a more resilient digital infrastructure. Students are currently using Resecurity’s capabilities in three courses: Offensive Cyber Operations, Attribution, and Response; Cyber Threat Intelligence; and Advanced Intelligence, Detection Engineering, and Threat Hunting.

“Georgia Tech's leadership in research and education makes it an ideal partner for Resecurity,” said Gene Yoo, CEO of Resecurity. “By combining our expertise in threat intelligence and cybersecurity solutions with Georgia Tech’s groundbreaking education and research capabilities, we aim to help them educate the next generation of transformative cybersecurity innovators that protect critical assets.”

The partnership will emphasize interdisciplinary collaboration, cutting-edge research, and practical applications. Joint initiatives will include cybersecurity training programs and knowledge exchange to enhance global digital security.

“Students at Georgia Tech have already found immense value in leveraging Resecurity’s Risk and Context CTI tools to address real-world cyber risks for diverse scenarios such as intelligence-based corporate risk monitoring to digital executive protection for real industry customers,” said Sergio Caltagirone, Cybersecurity Professor of the Practice. “It allows the students to hunt, identify, and analyze cybercrime and digital fraud at large scales and across various environments with no risk to the students themselves; a truly unique learning experience.”

About Resecurity: Resecurity® is a cybersecurity company that delivers a unified platform for endpoint protection, fraud prevention, risk management, and cyber threat intelligence. Known for providing best-of-breed data-driven intelligence solutions, Resecurity's services and platforms focus on early-warning identification of data breaches and comprehensive protection against cybersecurity risks. Founded in 2016, it has been globally recognized as one of the world's most innovative cybersecurity companies with the sole mission of enabling organizations to combat cyber threats regardless of how sophisticated they are. To Inc. Magazine, Resecurity was recently named one of the Top 10 fastest-growing private cybersecurity companies in Los Angeles, California. An Official Partner of the Cybercrime Atlas by the World Economic Forum (WEF), Member of InfraGard National Members Alliance (INMA), AFCEA, NDIA, SIA, FS-ISAC and the American Chamber of Commerce in Saudi Arabia (AmChamKSA), Singapore (AmChamSG), Korea (AmChamKorea), Mexico (AmChamMX), Thailand (AmChamThailand), and UAE (AmChamDubai). To learn more about Resecurity, visit https://resecurity.com.

About Georgia Tech: The Georgia Institute of Technology, based in Atlanta, Georgia, is a top-ranked research university focused on advancing technology and improving the human condition. With $1.37 billion annually in research awards, Georgia Tech excels in engineering, computing, and cybersecurity programs while driving economic development and innovation. For more information, visit www.gatech.edu.