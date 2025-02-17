ATP Media Selects SES for Tennis Content Delivery Worldwide

LUXEMBOURG--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SES announced today a new agreement to deliver and manage video content for ATP Tour events around the world using Secure Reliable Transport (SRT) and its unique Sports Content Orchestration Enabler (SES SCORE) platform enabled by SES’s hybrid IP, fibre and satellite distribution network.

With more than 200,000 hours of live content per year from 3,200 tennis matches across various ATP Masters 1000, ATP 500 and ATP 250 tournaments, SES SCORE gives ATP Media an easy-to-use, centralized platform to manage and deliver its content. ATP Media’s 70+ broadcast partners can select from a variety of video feeds, audio, metadata and other content when creating their broadcasts with a simplified booking process.

“ We wanted to give our broadcast partners unrestricted access to up to 10 Court Feeds we produce at our ATP Masters 1000 tournaments, as well as a secure method of delivering the World Feed as we transitioned away from satellite,” said Tom Copeland, Director of Technology at ATP Media. “ By working with SES, we’ve created a simple, unified content orchestration and fully redundant hybrid distribution system where our partners can easily book and receive our SRT streams automatically through the SES SCORE Portal, enabling them to regionalise their coverage even further.”

“ This is an important agreement, not only because of ATP Media’s status as a major and iconic professional sports media organization, but also that it showcases our unique content orchestration technology and hybrid distribution capabilities,” said Michele Gosetti, Head of Sales, Sports & Events at SES. “ Our SES SCORE platform enables ATP Media to offer a single source to its broadcasters for picking various feeds and content sources – from full court views to player and coach isolation shots and more – to customize the broadcast to the tennis fans in their specific markets.”

To find out more about how SES SCORE enables management and distribution of live content, visit: https://www.ses.com/find-service/sports-organisations/ses-score

About SES

SES has a bold vision to deliver amazing experiences everywhere on Earth by distributing the highest quality video content and providing seamless data connectivity services around the world. As a provider of global content and connectivity solutions, SES owns and operates a geosynchronous orbit fleet and medium earth orbit (GEO-MEO) constellation of satellites, offering a combination of global coverage and high-performance services. By using its intelligent, cloud-enabled network, SES delivers high-quality connectivity solutions anywhere on land, at sea or in the air, and is a trusted partner to telecommunications companies, mobile network operators, governments, connectivity and cloud service providers, broadcasters, video platform operators and content owners around the world. The company is headquartered in Luxembourg and listed on Paris and Luxembourg stock exchanges (Ticker: SESG). Further information is available at: www.ses.com

About the ATP

The ATP’s mission is to serve tennis. As a governing body of the ATP Tour and Challenger Tour we entertain a billion global fans, showcase the world’s greatest players at prestigious tournaments, and inspire the game’s next generation. From the United Cup in Australia, to Europe, the Americas and Asia, the stars of the game battle for titles and PIF ATP Rankings points at ATP Masters 1000, 500 and 250 events, and Grand Slams. All roads lead to the Nitto ATP Finals, our prestigious season finale held in Turin, Italy. Featuring only the season’s best 8 singles players and doubles teams, the tournament sees the crowning of the year-end ATP World No. 1, presented by PIF, the ultimate achievement in tennis. For more information, please visit www.ATPTour.com.

About ATP Media

As the broadcast arm of the ATP Tour, ATP Media was formed in 2001 as Tennis Properties Limited; providing the centralised exploitation of media rights across the ATP Tour, host broadcast production for the Nitto ATP Finals, Next Gen ATP Finals presented by PIF, ATP Masters 1000s and world feed production for the ATP 500s and, more recently, the ATP 250s. ATP Media has unrivalled access and expertise in the full-service broadcast production of men’s professional tennis with an end to end solution for global broadcasters incorporating: rights sales, multi-platform production, a global fibre distribution network and a market leading digital archive. For more information, please visit www.atpmedia.tv.