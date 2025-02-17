FPT Establishes FPT BTP Park to Enhance SAP Business in Japan

TOKYO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Global IT corporation FPT, through its Japanese subsidiary, FPT Japan, has recently introduced an initiative called FPT BTP Park, with support from SAP Japan. This strategic project aims to accelerate the growth of the SAP Business Technology Platform (BTP) in Japan, with a vision to expand FPT’s SAP BTP workforce to 1,000 in 2025 and 3,000 by 2027.

FPT BTP Park is a comprehensive ecosystem that integrates all SAP-related activities to provide end-to-end services, from consultation to system development, operations, and maintenance, to ensure seamless synchronization, and accelerate customer business expansion. By integrating the latest technologies, such as Artificial Intelligence, Big Data, and Automation, this initiative aims to provide more efficient implementation and migration to SAP S/4HANA Cloud. Additionally, it targets addressing the shortage of SAP BTP experts in Japan through a fully integrated approach, encompassing training, research and development, recruitment, and project implementation support. This also contributes to SAP Japan’s Clean Core Strategy, focusing on simplifying systems and reducing operational costs during SAP ERP migration.

By combining FPT’s delivery capabilities, skilled workforce, and SAP’s partner ecosystem, the collaboration will enable customers to enhance operational efficiency and accelerate business growth. Its initial focus will be on the Japanese market, followed by expansion into the APAC region, and ultimately scaling to global markets, ensuring sustainable growth and enhanced service delivery at each stage.

"SAP has been one of FPT’s longest-standing partners, with multiple successful global projects jointly delivered over the past 20 years. I am confident that with the FPT BTP Park initiative, we leverage both companies’ expertise and resources to quickly deliver innovative solutions with flexibility by SAP BTP and surrounding applications that enhance agility, and competitive cost, accelerate business growth, and drive long-term success for our customers," said Pham Minh Tuan, FPT Corporation Executive Vice President and FPT Software Chief Executive Officer.

“We are fully committed to the Japanese market, providing SAP solutions to support the business transformation of Japanese enterprises. In collaboration with SAP Japan, we are driving innovation through the "FPT BTP Park" project, leveraging SAP BTP to deliver comprehensive end-to-end services that accelerate our customers' growth,” said Do Van Khac, FPT Software Senior Executive Vice President and FPT Japan Chief Executive Officer, FPT Corporation.

"I am confident that the FPT BTP Park initiative will drive the sustainable growth of SAP BTP business in the Japanese market and significantly enhance corporate competitiveness. I look forward to seeing this project contribute to the success of SAP implementation projects through the development and retention of skilled professionals proficient in cloud technologies, APIs, and UI/UX design. I have high expectations for the future development of our collaboration," said Hirofumi Suzuki, SAP Japan President & CEO.

FPT’s SAP services are built on a strong foundation of certified expertise and proven project management frameworks. With nearly 1,100 SAP certifications and a global team of multilingual consultants supporting six languages, FPT provides comprehensive support to clients with advanced solutions like SAP BTP, RISE with SAP, and GROW.

With nearly two decades in Japan, FPT has established itself as one of the largest foreign-invested technology companies in terms of workforce capability. The company operates with 4,000 employees across 17 offices and innovation hubs in Japan, backed by a global network of 15,000 professionals, serving over 450 clients worldwide.

About FPT

FPT Corporation (FPT) is a globally leading technology and IT services provider headquartered in Vietnam and operates in three core sectors: Technology, Telecommunications, and Education. Over more than three decades, FPT has consistently delivered impactful solutions to millions of individuals and tens of thousands of organizations worldwide. Committed to elevating Vietnam’s position on the global tech map and delivering world-class solutions for global enterprises, the Corporation focuses on five strategic areas: Artificial Intelligence, Automotive, Semiconductor, Digital Transformation, and Green Transformation. In 2024, FPT reported a total revenue of USD 2.47 billion and a workforce of over 54,000 employees across its core businesses. For more information about FPT's global IT services, please visit https://fptsoftware.com/.

About SAP Japan

Company Name: SAP Japan Co., Ltd.

Headquarters: Mitsui Bussan Bldg. 11-12F, 1-2-1 Otemachi, Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo

Website: https://www.sap.com/japan/about/company.html