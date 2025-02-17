CTP invests EUR 57 million in construction of investment project for Hitachi Energy in Brno, creating 200 jobs

AMSTERDAM--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Regulatory News:

CTP, Europe's largest listed developer, owner, and manager of industrial and logistics properties by gross lettable area (GLA), has launched an ambitious project for its long-time partner, Hitachi Energy, at CTPark Brno in the Czech Republic. CTP is investing €57m in the construction of the first phase of the project - a 50,000 sqm state-of-the-art high-voltage products factory - with an expected yield on cost (YoC) exceeding 10%. CTP also plans to build on this project through the construction of a unique campus that will significantly enrich the range of services on offer in the industrial park.

The factory will manufacture gas-insulated lines (GIL) and components for gas-insulated switchgear (GIS) - products vital for the transmission and distribution of electricity. The expanded site will see new state-of-the-art production technologies, including a modern welding shop using highly reliable friction stir welding technology, a unique robotized powder coating facility, and a new service centre.

All facilities will be tailored to the client's specific needs and designed to meet the most stringent quality standards for manufacturing processes. State-of-the-art automatic temperature, lighting and humidity control systems will ensure comfortable working conditions. This project is expected to create approximately 200 jobs. An exceptional feature of the project is the underground car park directly under the hall, which will offer convenience and easy accessibility for employees.

The project has been designed with maximum emphasis on sustainability and energy efficiency. The production building will be equipped with heat pumps and solar panels, which will contribute to a high level of energy efficiency. CTP aims to obtain the prestigious BREEAM Outstanding certification for this project, which confirms the cutting-edge approach to environmental standards.

Following this project for Hitachi Energy, CTP plans to build an adjacent campus that will provide new opportunities for employees and encourage visitors to the park. This concept is intended to foster community collaboration and offer a pleasant work and recreation environment for all employees and visitors of CTPark Brno. The campus will include offices, residences, a cafe and other services. There will also be flexible multi-functional CTBox units that are suitable for showrooms, administrative, warehouse and production spaces.

Hitachi Energy has been cooperating with CTP since 2014 when it first leased 15,000 sqm, and since then it has continuously expanded its activities and capacities in CTP's premises. As a global technology leader in the power and automation industry, Hitachi Energy brings cutting-edge solutions focused on power generation, transmission and distribution. The company's portfolio includes advanced technologies with an emphasis on renewable energy and digitalization of power grids. This long-term commitment to innovation and efficient use of available resources is reflected in the high standards set for this new project at CTPark Brno.

"Our factory in Brno is one example of our commitment to rapidly expand our global capacity to meet the accelerating demand generated by the transition to clean energy. This project in CTPark Brno will provide us with ideal background for production of our eco-efficient EconiQ portfolio, which eliminates the use of sulfur hexafluoride (SF6), the most potent greenhouse gas, from high-voltage equipment. Our investment of over 1.1 billion CZK will increase production capacity and address the growing demand for sustainable energy solutions," said Pavel Kovář, Country Managing Director Hitachi Energy for the Czech Republic and Slovakia.

"We are very pleased to be able to deliver this ambitious project for our long-standing partner Hitachi Energy. This state-of-the-art, high-tech facility being built at CTPark Brno is an example of our commitment to sustainability and innovation. We believe that the project will contribute to the further development of our park and will provide our clients and employees not only with a state-of-the-art working environment, but also support for their growth and development,” said Michal Dospěl, Regional Construction Director of CTP.

About CTP

CTP is Europe’s largest listed owner, developer, and manager of logistics and industrial real estate by gross lettable area, owning 12.6 million sqm of GLA across 10 countries as of 30 September 2024. CTP certifies all new buildings to BREEAM Very good or better and earned a negligible-risk ESG rating by Sustainalytics, underlining its commitment to being a sustainable business. For more information, visit CTP’s corporate website: www.ctp.eu.