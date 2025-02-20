Footballer Isco Alarcón Signs With Skechers

MADRID--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Skechers Football brings champion strength to the pitch in Spain with the signing of Isco Alarcón, the celebrated midfielder from Real Betis Balompié. Well known for his ball skills, Alarcón is already competing in the Skechers Razor 1.5 Elite—the lightweight speed boot for players who want amazing fit, feel, and touch on the pitch. Alarcón will appear in marketing campaigns supporting Skechers Football.

“Football and life are played better when you feel comfortable at every step,” said Isco. “I’m very excited to be part of the Skechers family in this next chapter in my career.”

“Isco Alarcón is a great football player with a significant track record at the national level. He’s returning from an injury to his elite-level play, which is the perfect time to officially bring him onto Team Skechers,” added Txerra Díaz, Country Manager of Skechers Iberia. “We believe he fully aligns with the brand’s profile and will help players across Spain and Portugal discover Skechers Football and the signature Comfort That Performs offered by our boots.”

Francisco Román Alarcón Suárez (Benalmádena, Málaga, April 21, 1992) is a world-renowned attacking midfielder, thanks to his outstanding performances in the Spanish League and various international competitions. He has played for Valencia CF, Málaga CF and Real Madrid, with whom he won five UEFA Champions League titles, before joining Real Betis Balompié. His exquisite technique, tactical intelligence and ability to make a difference on the field have established him as one of the great midfielders of his generation.

Alarcon adds his superstar power to the roster of talented athletes currently competing in Skechers Football boots in Spain, including Iker Losada from the Celta, Antonio Sánchez from Real Mallorca, and Pere Milla from Espanyol, among others.

The Skechers Football range spans three Elite styles for men and women including the new Electrum Pack. The Skechers Razor is a lightweight speed boot with an explosive track-inspired design to maximize acceleration and energy return. It features a carbon-infused soleplate for responsive power and agility during play. The SKX_01 is ideal for striking the ball with a custom last meticulously crafted to optimize comfort and deliver a perfect fit for enhancing touch on the field. Both boots are available in standard low-profile with the SKX_01 also available in a high-top version.

In addition to the Elite styles, Skechers also offers a line of Academy boots perfect for all levels of play with maximized performance and comfort, as well as Youth and Kids boots for the next generation of players who want to emulate their favorite stars, featuring an adaptable fit and enhanced comfort in every pair. Both ranges are available in firm ground and turf styles.

Skechers Football launched at the start of the 2023/24 season when the brand signed Bayern Munich striker Harry Kane as the first pro to compete in the boot. Skechers has since expanded its roster with several elite athletes including winger Baris Alper Yilmaz from the Turkey National Team, West Ham United and Ghana National Team winger Mohammed Kudus, Arsenal and Ukrainian National Team defender Oleksandr Zinchenko, Nottingham Forest and Swedish National Team forward Anthony Elanga, as well as additional men’s and women’s professional athletes globally.

Beyond football, the Skechers team of elite athletes competing in the brand’s performance footwear includes basketball stars Joel Embiid, Julius Randle, Terance Mann, Josh Green, and Rickea Jackson; golfers Matt Fitzpatrick and Brooke Henderson; pickleball pros Tyson McGuffin and Catherine Parenteau; and Major League Baseball players Clayton Kershaw and Aaron Nola, among others.

The Skechers Football collection is available at Skechers websites, select Skechers retail stores, as well as specialty football retailers worldwide such as Fútbol Emotion in Spain. Football fans can get behind-the-scenes access to Skechers Football product launches and more by following @skechersfootball on Instagram and TikTok.

About Skechers USA Iberia, S.L. and SKECHERS U.S.A., Inc.

Skechers USA Iberia, S.L. is a subsidiary of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX), The Comfort Technology Company® based in Southern California. Skechers designs, develops, and markets a diverse range of lifestyle and performance footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and children. The Company’s collections are available in 180 countries and territories through department and specialty stores and direct to consumers through skechers.com and approximately 5,300 Skechers retail stores. A Fortune 500® company, Skechers manages its international business through a network of wholly-owned subsidiaries, joint venture partners, and distributors. For more information, please visit about.skechers.com and follow us on Facebook, Instagram, X, and YouTube.

