AM Best Revises Outlooks to Stable for Best Meridian Insurance Company and Best Meridian International Insurance Company, I.I.

OLDWICK, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AM Best has revised the outlooks to stable from negative and affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of A- (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of “a-” (Excellent) of Best Meridian Insurance Company (BMI) (Miami, FL) and Best Meridian International Insurance Company, I.I. (San Juan, PR). These companies are collectively referred to as BMI.

The Credit Ratings (ratings) reflect BMI’s balance sheet strength, which AM Best assesses as very strong, as well as its adequate operating performance, neutral business profile and appropriate enterprise risk management (ERM).

BMI’s risk-adjusted capitalization, as measured by Best Capital Adequacy Ratio (BCAR), has shown considerable improvement over the past two years from capital growth driven by retained earnings. On a consolidated basis, BMI’s available capital grew by approximately one-third since its low point in 2022. Capital deterioration through 2022 was due to a combination of increased high-cost health claims and asset valuation declines, both of which have moderated. Prospectively, AM Best expects that BMI’s risk-adjusted capitalization will show further improvement through year-end 2024, based on results through the third quarter. Invested assets are mostly held in investment grade fixed income securities and short-term investments. Equity investments are held almost entirely in mutual funds. First lien mortgage loans, which have pressured asset quality and investment income, are being run off.

The operating performance has shown volatility over the past few years but remains favorable overall. The company is quick to adjust pricing, plan design or reinsurance as well as to institute cost containment initiatives to manage profitability. Core insurance results are supplemented by fee revenues from the organization’s fronting business. Investment income will remain somewhat volatile based on asset valuation impacting the GAAP income statement results.

BMI maintains its niche market status, offering universal life and private medical insurance in Latin America. The company has a long-standing presence in this market and in-depth knowledge of the region. High business retention reflects the value of the products the company offers. Premiums are generally diverse geographically but are concentrated in Latin America, which exposes the company to regulatory, economic and political risk. The company’s ERM is appropriate and utilized in management of its key business risk, risk selection and mitigation strategies.

