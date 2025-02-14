Tallgrass and Bridger Pipeline Announce Open Season for the Pony Express Pipeline

DENVER--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, Tallgrass Pony Express Pipeline, LLC ("Pony Express"), operated by Tallgrass, together with Bridger Pipeline, LLC ("Bridger"), announced a new binding joint tariff open season for incentive tariff rates, utilizing existing Pony Express capacity, for shipper commitments for crude oil transportation from Bridger's Guernsey Hub. This open season will run for 30 days, commencing February 14, 2025.

Prospective shippers interested in this rate program may review details of the open season after executing a confidentiality agreement obtained by contacting Matt Hester.

About Tallgrass

Tallgrass is a leading infrastructure company focused on safely, reliably, and sustainably delivering the energy and services that fuel our nation and power our quality of life. Tallgrass is an established, industry-leading operator with large-scale, multicommodity infrastructure across 14 states, including more than 10,000 miles of pipelines. Learn more at Tallgrass.com.

Cautionary Note Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

Disclosures in this news release contain "forward-looking statements." All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included in this news release that address activities, events or developments that management expects, believes, or anticipates will or may occur in the future are forward-looking statements. Without limiting the generality of the foregoing, forward-looking statements contained in this news release specifically include the length of the open season. Such statements are subject to a number of assumptions, risks, and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the control of Tallgrass, which may cause actual results to differ materially from those implied or expressed by the forward-looking statements, and other important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected, including those set forth in reports and financial statements made available by Tallgrass. Any forward-looking statement applies only as of the date on which such statement is made, and Tallgrass does not intend to correct or update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.