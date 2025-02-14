FTK Awarded $13.6 MM Contract for Dallas LIHTC Project

ALLEN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--FTK Construction Services, a nationwide General Contractor specializing in Affordable Housing/LIHTC projects, has launched the rehabilitation project for West Virginia Apartments. The property, located at 8004 West Virginia Drive, Dallas, TX, 75237 was built in 2004 and has 204 one, two and three bedroom apartments. The value of the contract is $13,687,175. The lender for the project is PNC Multifamily Capital.

The owner of the property is April Housing, a Blackstone portfolio company and leading provider of solutions and capital for the creation and preservation of high-quality affordable housing throughout the United States.

This is FTK’s first project with April Housing. The construction completion date is December 2025.

Some of the included interior renovations will be addressing the leasing office building as well as the units with paint, cabinetry, countertops, plumbing fixtures, flooring, light fixtures, and HVAC replacements. Exterior renovations will include new vinyl siding, paint, paving, playground improvements, landscaping and more.

Jim Goodman, FTK’s CEO said, “ We are very pleased to launch our first project with April Housing. They are a dedicated team of professionals, and we look forward to working together with them to preserve more Affordable Housing across the U.S. It’s a great example of assembling the Right Team, at the Right Time, with the Right Technology for a successful project.”

About FTK Construction Services

FTK Construction Services is a nationwide full-service General Contractor, with three divisions of Multifamily expertise: Affordable Housing/Low-Income Housing Tax Credit (LIHTC) preservation projects, Multifamily Renovations and Disaster Services/Insurance related property damage restoration projects. FTK has completed or in-process projects in 35 states to date and has completed/contracted over 6,500 rehabbed units. To learn more, visit our website at ftkconstructionservices.com, and follow us on LinkedIn and Instagram.