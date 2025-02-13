Regent Surgical Expands C-Suite to Support Surgery Center Partnerships

NASHVILLE, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Regent Surgical (“Regent”), a leading partner to health systems and physician practices, specializing in the development and management of ambulatory surgery centers (ASCs), has expanded its c-suite, appointing Kendall Hagood as Chief Commercial Officer and promoting Riley Orr to Chief Operating Officer.

“The addition of Kendall and Riley to our leadership team represents further investment in our commitment to excellence and to being a true, additive partner to health systems and physicians,” said Travis Messina, Regent Surgical CEO. “Both of these leaders have hands-on expertise in nearly every aspect of ASC and health system strategy. We strive to fully understand every aspect of our partners’ operations to deliver tailored solutions. With Kendall and Riley on board, Regent will enhance that expertise by offering our partners even greater access to industry-leading counsel. This leadership will enhance the operational and clinical value Regent brings to their patients, centers, teams and communities.”

Hagood brings a wealth of diverse expertise in healthcare operations, strategy and leadership to Regent. Most recently, she served as President of Contessa Health, a subsidiary of Amedisys. At Contessa Health, she played a pivotal role in shaping operations, identifying and driving market expansion, leading post-acquisition integrations, managing multi-market operations and ensuring high-quality patient care and employee satisfaction. Prior to that role, Hagood held positions in operations, strategy and corporate development including roles at Vanguard Health Systems in Texas, focusing on service line development, sales, community health programming, as well as using her clinical expertise as a dietitian. Recognized as one of Modern Healthcare’s 2024 Women Leaders in Healthcare, Hagood’s career has consistently reflected her commitment to improving health outcomes through innovative healthcare solutions.

"Healthcare systems face unique challenges today that Regent is purpose-built to address," said Hagood. "ASCs are proven to enhance experience for both patients and providers, maintaining high-quality care at a lower cost. I am excited to join Regent’s team and look forward to my role developing unique partnerships with health systems focused on meeting their needs today, supporting their goals for tomorrow, and advancing the future of care delivery."

With a career-long commitment to the ASC industry, beginning as a surgery center administrator, Orr brings firsthand insights into every facet of Regent’s operations, innovation and excellence. Orr joined Regent 3 years ago and most recently served as Senior Vice President of Operations, leading various departments such as Integration, Supply Chain, and Growth. In that time, he has distinguished himself through his commitment to Regent’s mission – and importantly – to its partners’ missions. Before joining Regent, Orr gained management expertise at US Renal Care and multiple ASC management companies, where he oversaw growth strategies, service line development and clinical operations.

“Transparency, communication and doing what’s right for physicians, our partners and their patients – it all begins and ends with listening,” said Orr. “One way Regent excels in listening is through data. We’re a data rich organization and build partner strategies with key metric tracking and reporting, enabling physicians to leverage accurate data in making decisions with patients, and it allows systems to make informed organization-wide decisions on everything from rising costs to productivity challenges to patient experience.”

About Regent Surgical

Headquartered in Nashville, Tenn. and founded in 2001, Regent Surgical is a leading partner to health systems and physician practices, specializing in the development, ownership and management of ambulatory surgery centers (ASCs) across the United States. With expertise in both single-site and multisite strategies, Regent leverages market-driven insights to develop customized roadmaps fostering growth and ever-expanding market presence. Through their mission to redefine surgical care, Regent and its partners deliver superior clinical performance, patient experience and operational results to meet the evolving needs of healthcare providers and patients alike. For more information, visit regentsh.com.