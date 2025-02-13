Perfect Corp. and Inovshop Ramp up In-Store AI Experience in Amazon’s Debut Parapharmacy in Milan

PARIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Perfect Corp. (NYSE: PERF), a leader in AI and AR beauty and fashion tech, has partnered with Inovshop Group to introduce its AI Skin Analysis tool, Skincare Pro, on self-service mirrors with iPads at Amazon’s first-ever parapharmacy in Milan, Italy. Opening in the heart of the city on February 12, this initiative integrates Perfect Corp.’s advanced Beautiful AI technology into the parapharmacy setting, providing customers with a distinct, immersive approach to personal skincare.

Reimagining Customer Engagement with AI in Parapharmacies

Perfect Corp.’s Skincare Pro app, accessible in a dedicated area of the parapharmacy on specially designed interactive mirrors made by Inovshop Group, equipped with iPads, enables personalized skin consultations by analyzing 15 unique skin concerns to create a customized skin profile. With AI-driven real-time skin analysis, customers can gain insights into their skincare needs, creating a seamless way for Amazon’s staff to engage visitors in personalized product recommendations.

"Our partnership with Inovshop is a testament to how technology can reshape the customer experience, bringing tailored skincare solutions to this one-of-a-kind retail space," said Alice Chang, CEO and Founder of Perfect Corp.

The Fusion of AI and Real-World Shopping: A Step Forward in Parapharmacy Retail

Inovshop’s commitment to connecting digital and physical retail comes to life in this collaboration with Amazon, integrating Perfect Corp’s sophisticated AI and AR skincare technologies with Inovshop’s other unique retail digitalization systems and pragmatic customer experience. This synergy creates a dynamic and engaging environment for Amazon’s first parapharmacy, where customers can seamlessly explore products. With the “Place & Learn” feature, customers simply place a product on a sensor-equipped surface, immediately revealing relevant product details to support their shopping journey.

Remi Rouane, VP of International and General Manager of Digital at INOVSHOP Group, stated, “Our mission is to bridge the gap between digital and physical retail. With these advanced technologies, we’re redefining how customers engage with products and brands, and we also bring ice-breaker solutions to the customer journey to facilitate the work of the sales team on site.”

A Vision for the Future of Retail

As Perfect Corp. and Inovshop work together to innovate the in-store experience, their technology integration in Amazon’s Parapharmacy in Milan marks a major step toward transforming traditional shopping into an immersive, tech-enhanced journey. By blending AI-driven skincare diagnostics with intuitive product engagement features, the new parapharmacy aims to set a new standard for retail. This parapharmacy is not just about products; it’s about creating a completely pragmatic and coherent customer journey.

About Perfect Corp.

Perfect Corp. (NYSE: PERF) leverages ‘Beautiful AI’ innovations to make our world more beautiful. As a pioneer and leader in the space, Perfect Corp. works with over 600 partners around the globe to empower brands to embrace the digital-first world by transforming shopping journeys through digital tech innovations. Perfect Corp.’s suite of enterprise solutions delivers synergistic, technology-driven experiences that facilitate sustainable, ultra-personalized, and engaging shopping journeys through hyper-realistic virtual try-ons, AI-powered skin analyses, personalized product recommendation tools, and many more Beautiful AI innovations.

About Inovshop

At INOVSHOP Group, we are passionate about Retail. Communication merchandising, custom manufacturing, alarming & security, digital media, layout, architecture & project management, logistics & maintenance: over the course of our 40 years of existence, we have internalized all Retail professions to become a all-in-one actor.

Through our name, INOVSHOP, we claim innovation as our driving force, our transformation and development solution for all the points of sale that we support. Our dual nature makes us different: both Pragmatic Thinker and Creative Maker, we like common sense but also everything that is well thought out. With us, everything is possible. Not because we tell ourselves so but because we create what we imagine.

Whatever needs to be done, deserves to be done well.