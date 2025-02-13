MEDITECH Partners with Technology Leaders to Showcase Interoperability at HIMSS25

CANTON, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--MEDITECH welcomes several of the most influential leaders in healthcare and technology to Booth C3318-02 at the HIMSS25 Interop & Smart Experience Pavilion to demonstrate the impact of intelligent interoperability across the patient’s journey. MEDITECH will showcase how the Expanse platform’s innovative and open ecosystem fosters tech equity, enabling healthcare organizations of all types and sizes to seamlessly integrate cutting-edge apps and vendor technologies into their EHR infrastructure.

Throughout the conference, MEDITECH and its Alliance partners Google Cloud, Microsoft, Commure, DrFirst, Health Gorilla, and Suki will showcase how embedded partner technologies — including AI, ambient listening, and patient engagement — complement the Expanse platform and enhance clinician workflow and decision-making. A three-part patient scenario will take attendees through multiple stages of care and recovery, demonstrating the real-life impact of FHIR-first APIs and intelligent interoperability on patient care. Each walkthrough will be presented twice daily from Tuesday through Thursday and include:

Prenatal Care (Tuesday and Wednesday 10:45 a.m. and 1:45 p.m., Thursday 9:45 a.m. and 12:45 p.m.).

Labor and Delivery to Postpartum (Tuesday and Wednesday 11:45 a.m. and 2:45 p.m., and Thursday 10:45 a.m. and 1:45 p.m.)

Oncology Care (Tuesday and Wednesday 12:45 p.m. and 3:45 p.m. and Thursday 11:45 a.m. and 2:45 p.m.).

Interoperability experts will also highlight the power of MEDITECH’s Traverse Exchange interoperability network to effortlessly connect to any healthcare organization nationwide that uses MEDITECH or another QHIN-connected vendor EHR. MEDITECH’s AI-driven Expanse Navigator (formerly search and summarization), redesigned MyHealthHub patient portal, and Expanse Genomics are among the other new MEDITECH technologies on display.

MEDITECH will headline two customer panel sessions at the Education Theater alongside technology visionaries Microsoft and Google Cloud, moderated by Health Data Management Group CEO and President of the American College of Health Data Management Mitchell Josephson.

On Tuesday, March 4, from 1:00 p.m. - 1:45 p.m., MEDITECH and Microsoft will present "Transforming Healthcare Through Ambient Listening and Generative AI: From Clinical Documentation to Comprehensive Care Intelligence." The session will discuss the revolutionary impact of ambient listening and generative AI on healthcare. Panelists will examine the broader impact on clinical efficiency and operations, the importance of equitable access, and practical implementation strategies for diverse care settings. The session features MEDITECH's Director of Product Management Rebecca Lancaster, Microsoft's General Manager of Dragon Product Management Kenn Harper, and SouthEast Alaska Regional Health Consortium’s (SEARHC) Chief Medical Officer Cate Buley, MD, FAAFP, FACH.

On Wednesday, March 5, from 11:15 a.m. - 12:00 p.m., MEDITECH and Google Cloud will present "Navigating the Subtleties of Generative AI in Healthcare: Deployment, Trust, and Responsible Innovation." MEDITECH Director of Marketing Rachel Wilkes, Google Cloud Senior Clinical Specialist Dr. Peter Clardy, and Frederick Health VP and CIO Jackie Rice will explore AI's impact on care delivery and discuss common questions on generative AI deployment, including identifying use cases, workflow design, and building end-user trust.

Health Gorilla CMO Steven Lane, MD, MPH will also moderate a panel discussion, “From Data to Decisions: Advancing Healthcare with Smart Analytics and Intelligent Interoperability,” in MEDITECH’s HIMSS Booth #972 on Tuesday, March 4, 2025 at 12:15 p.m. He will be joined by MEDITECH Senior Director of Interoperability Market and Product Strategy Mike Cordeiro, Holland Bloorview Kids Rehabilitation Hospital CIO Pakizah Kozak, and others as they explore innovative approaches to AI, data exchange, and advanced analytics capabilities.

MEDITECH will provide a free luncheon in its booth for all attendees during these panel discussions, with additional topics including Precision Medicine (Tuesday, March 4, 11:30 a.m.), Intelligent Tools for Today’s Nurses (Wednesday, March 5, 11:30 a.m.), and Transforming the Provider Experience (Wednesday, March 5, 12:15 p.m.).

“Collaboration is essential for interoperability, and we're grateful to partner with so many influential technology innovators,” says Cordeiro. “Having a platform like the HIMSS Interop & Smart Experience Pavilion is a great opportunity to showcase these groundbreaking innovations and the critical role interoperability plays in transforming patient care and empowering healthcare organizations to maintain their independence. We're proud to lead this movement, demonstrating what's possible when we combine our expertise and work together for the collective good of the whole healthcare community.”

You can learn more about MEDITECH’s presence at HIMSS by visiting their HIMSS website or reading their press release.

About MEDITECH

MEDITECH empowers healthcare organizations around the globe to expand their vision of what’s possible with Expanse, the world’s most intelligent EHR platform. Expanse answers the demands of an overburdened workforce: personalized workflows, intuitive functionality, interoperable systems, and innovative AI applications, all working together to drive better outcomes. See why thousands of healthcare organizations in 27 countries and territories choose Expanse. Visit ehr.meditech.com and follow us on YouTube, LinkedIn, X/Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and Threads.