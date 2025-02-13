AdventHealth Leverages ParkourSC to Enhance Supply Chain Resilience and Efficiency

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ParkourSC, a leader in AI-driven supply chain dynamic decision intelligence solutions, today announced that AdventHealth, a connected system of care with a focus on whole-person health, will leverage ParkourSC to enhance its supply chain operations. Through the implementation of an intelligent Inventory Control Tower, AdventHealth will further strengthen its ability to ensure critical medical supplies are available when and where they are needed most. This will allow AdventHealth to continue to look further up into its supply chain and enhance the modeling and forecasting that ensures the right products and volumes are available for its teams and patients.

As a nonprofit health system with more than 2,000 care sites across nearly a dozen states, AdventHealth continually seeks to improve visibility, drive optimal inventory investments and accelerate decision-making across its supplier network and healthcare locations. By optimizing supply inventory management, ParkourSC will help AdventHealth ensure providers have immediate access to the supplies they need.

ParkourSC is a purpose-built supply chain dynamic decision intelligence platform that enables businesses to unlock supply chain value, gain new insights, automate decision support and deliver results with confidence. By transforming complex data into actionable insights, ParkourSC customers operate with greater efficiency, confidence, and speed—turning every obstacle into an opportunity. ParkourSC believes that supply chain complexity is not a barrier but an opportunity to leap forward to unlock value trapped in static enterprise systems, fragmented data silos, and manual business processes.

Doug Pytlinski, senior vice president of supply chain for AdventHealth said, “With nearly 9 million patient interactions annually, AdventHealth’s ability to deliver whole-person care relies on having the right product at the right time. ParkourSC’s AI-powered platform equips AdventHealth with insights to make smart, data-driven decisions that bolster our supply chain resiliency and efficiency.”

Marisa Farabaugh, chief supply chain officer for AdventHealth said, “AdventHealth is excited to build a more resilient supply chain by creating visibility further upstream into links within the chain. In partnership with ParkourSC, AdventHealth will have the ability to aggregate different data sources and overlay AI capabilities for insights that can drive our actions.”

“ParkourSC is thrilled to offer AdventHealth a solution to further advance their industry-leading supply chain operations,” said Mahesh Veerina, president and CEO of ParkourSC. “AdventHealth will leverage our AI-driven dynamic decision intelligence platform to optimize inventory across their extensive, patient-centric value chain, spanning suppliers, distribution centers, and healthcare facilities. Our machine learning and optimization models will unlock new insights to drive strategic decisions, automate processes, and enhance inventory visibility across their network. This focus on supply chain excellence demonstrates how advanced decision intelligence can transform healthcare supply chains to elevate the patient care experience.”

About ParkourSC

ParkourSC makes complex decisions simple. We are transforming the global supply chain and operations landscape with an AI-driven dynamic decision intelligence platform engineered to enhance visibility, accelerate decision-making, boost business confidence, and unlock value in global supply chain networks. Specializing in highly scalable, real-time data integration and industry-specific analytics, ParkourSC empowers businesses to navigate supply chain complexities with greater agility, precision, speed, and confidence. Customers include Thermo Fisher, Novartis, and GE Appliance. Discover how ParkourSC can accelerate your supply chain at www.parkoursc.com.