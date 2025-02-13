BlackSky Wins Multiple, Multi-Year Contracts with a Combined Value of Eight Figures to Accelerate the Development of India’s Commercial Earth Observation Capabilities

HERNDON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--BlackSky Technology Inc. (NYSE: BKSY) won multi-year contracts that include Assured access to subscription-based low-latency, high-cadence imagery and AI-enabled analytics services. The deals also include the delivery of one high-resolution Earth observation satellite and launch support operations and on-orbit maintenance services. These contracts have a combined eight-figure value.

“Contributing to the development of India’s commercial Earth observation capabilities is an immense honor, and we look forward to supporting our customer’s upcoming launch and on-orbit operations. BlackSky’s combined offering will provide India immediate foresight into critical events impacting the nation as it continues to expand its sovereign space capabilities over the next few years,” said Brian O’Toole, BlackSky CEO.

“The customer has taken an innovative two-part adoption approach toward accelerating its space-based monitoring capabilities by first taking advantage of our commercially operated model for on-orbit sensor systems, while simultaneously activating a Spectra® subscription, which provides immediate access to BlackSky’s high-resolution, low-latency imagery and AI-enabled analytics services,” said Brian O’Toole, BlackSky CEO.

With subscription-based Assured access to BlackSky’s current high-cadence, real-time imagery and analytics services, the customer has guaranteed access and first-priority tasking capacity over their national and regional areas of interest. Once operational, the high-resolution, electro-optical satellite will work in parallel to BlackSky’s dynamic monitoring constellation to deliver mission-relevant insights at industry-leading speeds.

About BlackSky

BlackSky is a real-time, space-based intelligence company that delivers on-demand, high frequency imagery, analytics, and high-frequency monitoring of the most critical and strategic locations, economic assets, and events in the world. BlackSky owns and operates one of the industry’s most advanced, purpose-built commercial, real-time intelligence systems that combines the power of the BlackSky Spectra® tasking and analytics software platform and our proprietary low earth orbit satellite constellation.

With BlackSky, customers can see, understand and anticipate changes for a decisive strategic advantage at the tactical edge, and act not just fast, but first. BlackSky is trusted by some of the most demanding U.S. and international government agencies, commercial businesses, and organizations around the world. BlackSky is headquartered in Herndon, VA, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange as BKSY. To learn more, visit www.blacksky.com and follow us on X.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws with respect to BlackSky. These forward-looking statements generally are identified by the words “believe,” “project,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “intend,” “strategy,” “future,” “opportunity,” “plan,” “may,” “should,” “will,” “would,” “will be,” “will continue,” “will likely result,” and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections, and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this document. If any of these risks materialize or underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results could differ materially from the results implied by these forward-looking statements. In addition, forward-looking statements reflect our expectations, plans, or forecasts of future events and views as of the date of this communication. We anticipate that subsequent events and developments will cause their assessments to change. Accordingly, forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing our views as of any subsequent date, and we do not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date they were made, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable securities laws. Additional risks and uncertainties are identified and discussed in BlackSky’s disclosure materials filed from time to time with the SEC which are available at the SEC’s website at http://www.sec.gov or on BlackSky’s Investor Relations website at https://ir.blacksky.com.