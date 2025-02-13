Element Event Solutions Partners with Invictus Games Vancouver Whistler 2025 as Official Supporter

Element Event Solutions, Canada’s premier provider of tent and event services, delivered and installed more than 7,000 pieces of furniture spread across 15 venues as part of its work as Official Supporter of the Invictus Games Vancouver Whistler 2025. (Photo: Business Wire)

VANCOUVER, British Columbia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Element Event Solutions, Canada’s premier event and tent rental partner, proudly announces its role as an official supporter for the Invictus Games Vancouver Whistler 2025, taking place now through to February 16. This partnership underscores Element's commitment to executing world class events that foster human connections and enable remarkable experiences across Canada.

Element team members from across Canada are united by the spirit of the Invictus Games to harness the power of sport in engaging wounded and injured service members in their rehabilitation journey.

“We are deeply honoured to support the Invictus Games Vancouver Whistler 2025,” said Allison Freeman, CEO of Element Event Solutions. “As Canada’s leading events infrastructure partner, our purpose is to create engaging spaces where meaningful experiences can occur. We are truly inspired by the strength of these competitors and their families and look forward to seeing them celebrate their achievements in these specially designed spaces.”

As part of the company’s commitment to making this experience memorable for Invictus competitors and their loved ones, Element has curated competitor family lounges that provide comfortable, welcoming spaces for competitors and families to connect and celebrate together. Additionally, Element’s operational specialists have delivered and installed over 7,000 pieces of furniture and event-essential items to 15 venues throughout the Games period, ensuring seamless support for the competitors and guests from around the world.

“Our team is committed to creating environments that celebrate the resilience and determination of the competitors, providing lounges where competitors and their families can connect and find joy throughout the Games," said Kathleen Cormier, Senior Director, Commercial West for Element Event Solutions.

The Invictus Games Vancouver Whistler 2025 has welcomed up to 550 competitors from 23 nations, demonstrating their talents across a wide range of adaptive sports. For the first time in Invictus Games history, the event features a Winter hybrid adaptive sports program. Leading organizations from across Canada have joined forces with 1,600 dedicated volunteers from across the globe to bring these Games to life and celebrate the achievements of these brave competitors.

About Element Event Solutions

Element Event Solutions is Canada's premier provider of event and tent rental solutions, delivering more than 35,000 memorable events per year from Vancouver to Halifax. As the integration of nine leading event solutions companies, Element offers an unrivaled suite of products and services, including tents, event rentals, furniture rentals, decor, and drapery. With over 110 years of experience, Element balances national reach with local expertise, ensuring each solution is delivered authentically and efficiently. Founded in 1911, Element remains a proudly Canadian-owned and operated company, committed to investing locally to grow the economy, support local workers, and better communities.