Regions Bank Announces Latest Innovation to Help Companies Streamline Cash Flow

BIRMINGHAM, Ala.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Regions Bank on Thursday announced its latest offering designed to help Treasury Management clients better manage cash flow, optimize liquidity, reduce risks and more clearly anticipate business needs.

The name of the solution is Regions Embedded ERP Finance. The result is Regions’ clients now have the option of using this tool, powered by Koxa, to seamlessly connect financial data to their own enterprise resource planning (ERP) systems.

What does this mean?

Currently, business clients manually enter or upload financial data from their Regions accounts into their own ERP systems that they use to manage money, track sales, oversee inventory, manage customer relationships and more.

What’s getting easier?

Now, with Regions Embedded ERP Finance, clients can immediately access and review financial accounts and data in real-time within their own ERP platforms. This means no manual uploading and, as a result, quicker access to solid business-management data. By being able to better leverage accurate, real-time information, the service can help companies improve cash flow, determine appropriate amounts of liquidity and create data-driven forecasts for future financial management.

Here’s how it works:

First, there’s greater accuracy and efficiency. Clients can now create fully automated reports, like transactions and balances, from bank accounts for reconciliation. For future enhancements, Regions is currently developing an additional capability designed to enable clients to initiate ACH and wire payments for vendors, reimburse expenses, manage payroll, and more – all from their Regions Bank account without leaving their accounting software.

There's also full auditability. Clients can easily manage account permissions and enhance their internal controls to help mitigate fraud risk. This solution can track the user, IP address and time stamp when each payment is submitted and approved, helping ensure the accuracy of each transaction.

“ Technology continues to enhance the speed at which businesses operate, and this is another way Regions’ solutions can help companies spend less time on day-to-day financial tasks and more time focused on growing their business,” said Bryan Ford, head of Regions Treasury Management. “ Our Treasury Management division has experienced record growth, and we believe that’s the result of a positive client experience and consistent innovation. This is an exciting next step in the evolution of open banking, and we are proud to work with Koxa to make it available to clients. We look forward to launching additional functionality over time as we consistently work to connect clients with more advancements in technology.”

Currently, Regions Embedded ERP Finance will connect with the following systems:

Workday

Oracle NetSuite

Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central

Sage Intacct

Additional ERP platforms and capabilities are expected to be added over time.

“ Regions’ ERP-banking solution enables the bank’s clients to better leverage the capabilities of their existing ERP systems. Regions is constantly improving the client experience and investing in its treasury platform, making them a perfect fit for Koxa,” said Koxa Co-Founder and Chief Technology Officer Camellia George. “ Over the next several years, we expect API-based ERP-banking to be the dominant banking channel for treasury teams. Regions now delivers this next-generation experience.”

Regions Embedded ERP Finance is just the latest in a series of new Treasury Management products and services from the bank. Regions CashFlowIQSM, powered by BILL, provides advanced accounts payable and accounts receivable capabilities to help businesses securely pay bills, invoice customers, and receive payments faster.

Additionally, Regions has launched other key Treasury Management solutions that include:

Visa Commercial Pay Mobile, which allows clients to make quick, easy and secure payments from the convenience of a digital wallet. Regions was the first financial institution to launch Visa Commercial Pay Mobile. It joined Visa Commercial Pay Travel, which Regions launched in 2022, to help clients facilitate on-the-go business travel payments from a centralized travel-management vendor.

BillerXChange, which allows clients, ranging from health care and professional services sectors to real estate, manufacturing, distribution, wholesale industries and more, to manage the entire lifecycle of accounts receivables from a single integrated platform.

Clients can also send real-time payments through the RTP® network from The Clearing House. The real-time payments service is part of Regions’ iTreasury platform, which offers a wide range of competitive financial management options for businesses.

