Sprinklr Announces New Integration with Bluesky for Insights and Publishing

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sprinklr (NYSE: CXM), the unified customer experience management (Unified-CXM) platform for modern enterprises, today announced a new integration with Bluesky for insights and content publishing.

Customers can now leverage the Sprinklr platform to engage audiences on Bluesky, deliver consistent content, track key metrics, and gather insights to inform brand strategies.

“Bluesky grew from a community of 3 million invite-only users at its February 2024 launch, to a public app with more than 30 million users in just one year,” said Sprinklr SVP, Global Alliances & Partners Jim Nairn. “The rapid growth and engagement levels on Bluesky are impressive, and our customers have looked to Sprinklr to help them seamlessly integrate this platform into their global strategies. We are excited to empower enterprise brands with the ability to engage meaningfully and gain valuable insights from this growing community.”

With this new API integration, Sprinklr offers customers the ability to:

Create, manage, and publish content to Bluesky through Sprinklr

Include Bluesky data in social listening dashboards and research

Track Broader analytics and insights to inform business strategy

“Bluesky is a home for creators. We see Bluesky as the lobby to the open web, and want to help everyone reach their audiences,” said Bluesky COO, Rose Wang. “We are excited to partner with Sprinklr to help enable some of the world’s largest brands to create quality content that adds value to the community. The community on Bluesky is organic and highly engaged, and if brands can create content that engages users in an authentic way, they will get a massive return.”

“Bluesky provides a unique level of control to users over their experiences on the platform. This approach is important and differentiating, as it leads to strong communities tailored toward shared interests,” said Sprinklr Vice President of Partner Strategy and Development, Jim Tomanchek. “In an ever-growing social ecosystem, consumers are self-selecting and identifying themselves based on their passions and interests. Brands need to be contextually informed about and able to participate in these communities. Those that can provide value will see engagement and return from these passionate customers.”

For more information on integrating Bluesky into your social channel strategy, visit www.Sprinklr.com or contact your Sprinklr representative.

About Sprinklr

Sprinklr is a leading enterprise software company for all customer-facing functions. With advanced AI, Sprinklr's unified customer experience management (Unified-CXM) platform helps companies deliver human experiences to every customer, every time, across any modern channel. Headquartered in New York City with employees around the world, Sprinklr works with more than 1,800 valuable enterprises — global brands like Microsoft, P&G, Samsung and more than 60% of the Fortune 100. Sprinklr’s value to the enterprise is simple: We un-silo teams to make customers happier.