Powered by RouteThis Certify, Kinetic Surpasses Half a Million Whole-Home WiFi Installs

KITCHENER, Ontario--(BUSINESS WIRE)--RouteThis, a leader in WiFi customer experience (CX) solutions, proudly announces that Kinetic, a fiber-optic internet service provider, has surpassed 600,000 Whole-Home WiFi installations, leveraging the cutting-edge capabilities of RouteThis Certify. This milestone highlights how RouteThis Certify is helping large Service Providers elevate WiFi installation processes, gain unprecedented visibility on Quality of Install (QoI) data and deliver exceptional subscriber experiences.

In today's broadband market, subscribers expect flawless WiFi on every device and in every room from day one. RouteThis Certify ensures this by empowering Service Providers to deliver consistent, high-quality experiences at scale, while uncovering opportunities to enhance customer WiFi experience with optional extenders at no cost when necessary.

“Delivering reliable, high-performance WiFi is essential to meeting our customers’ expectations, and RouteThis Certify has been a game-changer in ensuring we do just that,” said Barry Bishop, Senior Vice President of Field Operations at Kinetic. “By providing real-time insights and standardized installation quality, we’re able to optimize network performance, reduce troubleshooting needs, and enhance the overall customer experience.”

Designed to streamline and enhance WiFi installations, RouteThis Certify equips technicians with real-time, data-driven insights to optimize router placement, detect dead spots and ensure robust coverage in every corner of the home. By simplifying complex residential installations, RouteThis Certify helps Service Providers like Kinetic reduce support calls, improve technician performance, and increase subscriber satisfaction. Additionally, the versatility of the platform extends across broadband technologies, including fiber, copper, and coaxial installations, as well as any brand of CPE, helping service providers maintain exceptional service quality at scale.

“This milestone demonstrates the power of RouteThis Certify in delivering a superior WiFi experience,” said Jason Moore, CEO of RouteThis. “By equipping technicians with the tools to ensure high-quality installations, we’re not only reducing operational costs but also setting a new standard for broadband customer experience.”

RouteThis Certify goes beyond installation optimization with features like QoI Insights, which aggregates Quality of Install (QoI) scores for each WiFi network. This data provides valuable feedback to field operations teams, helping them measure installation quality, identify technician training opportunities, and improve processes and workflows. Additionally, the platform includes an easy-to-read WiFi certificate that documents the details of the Wi-Fi installation, and sends this information to both customers and back-office support teams, maintaining a comprehensive record of work performed and outcomes achieved.

For more information about RouteThis Certify, visit www.routethis.com

About RouteThis

RouteThis is transforming WiFi customer experience by empowering Service Providers and Smart Home brands to deliver exceptional residential WiFi installation, repair and support with CPE-agnostic software solutions and remote service platforms. RouteThis has served over 175 companies globally, with key value driven by reducing average handle time, deploying fewer truck rolls, and increasing average revenue per user. Headquartered in Ontario, Canada, visit RouteThis.com and follow us on LinkedIn to learn more.

About Kinetic

Kinetic, a Windstream company, offers reliable fiber-based broadband to consumers and small to medium-sized businesses in 18 states. The company’s quality-first approach connects customers to new opportunities and possibilities by delivering a full suite of advanced communications services backed by robust security and friendly customer success experts. Kinetic is focused on expanding its fiber network and bridging the digital divide to deliver modern solutions to customers in underserved areas. Additional information about Kinetic is available via our customer portal at GoKinetic.com or windstream.com. The company also offers managed cloud communications and security services to mid-to-large enterprises, government entities and educational institutions across the U.S. as well as customized wavelength and dark fiber solutions to carriers, content providers and hyperscalers in the U.S. and Canada. Windstream is privately held and headquartered in Little Rock, Ark.