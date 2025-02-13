Five-Time Olympic Medalist Gabby Thomas Joins Amazfit as Athlete Ambassador.

MILPITAS, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Amazfit, a leading global smart wearables brand owned by Zepp Health (NYSE: ZEPP), is proud to announce five-time Olympic Medalist and fashion icon, Gabby Thomas, as the latest ambassador to join the brand's growing roster of elite athletes. As part of the four-year partnership, Thomas will wear Amazfit smartwatches both on the track during training and in competition, and off the track to monitor sleep and recovery. Moreover, through the Zepp app-based food log, Gabby will have easy access to nutrition-tracking as well.

As the 200m, 4x100m and 4x400m gold medalist, Thomas left the 2024 Paris Olympics as the most decorated U.S. track and field athlete at the Games. Additionally, she holds multiple Diamond League titles and took home two additional Olympic medals - 200m (bronze) and 4x100m (silver) - at the 2020 Tokyo Games. The partnership with Amazfit is Thomas’ first with a smartwatch and gives credence to the benefits data can play on athletic performance.

“I’m really excited to partner with Amazfit because, for me, the little things make all the difference,” said Thomas. “As an athlete, this is the exact type of partnership that will help me continue to get better. It's so important to have objective data on my body—whether it’s tracking my heart rate during a workout, seeing how well I’ve recovered, or understanding how much quality sleep I’m getting. Having a reliable smart wearable brand like Amazfit in my corner is a game-changer."

As part of this exciting partnership, Thomas will enhance her training by incorporating Amazfit's smart wearables analysis into her preparation and recovery to improve performance and help break future records. She will also provide insights and feedback to Amazfit’s development and design teams on product future features and styles.

"We are honored to have Gabby join the Amazfit team," said Wayne Huang, Founder & CEO, Zepp Health. "Her remarkable athletic career and passion for style align closely with our mission to unlock the limits of human potential to ‘Discover Amazing.’ Through this partnership, we will continue to empower athletes to unleash their full potential by rewriting the record books utilizing our advanced smart wearables ecosystem."

Amazfit is committed to creating products that empower holistic health and well-being, and that healthy living requires balance across four key pillars of wellness: physical fitness, sleep, mindfulness and nutrition. Amazfit’s diverse product portfolio includes Active, Cheetah and T-Rex series performance smartwatches, Helio smart ring and the Zepp App, all designed to help athletes and health enthusiasts track and enhance their holistic health. The Zepp App’s latest Food Log feature offers athletes like Thomas an unparalleled ability to bridge the gap between nutrition and fitness, ensuring peak performance and optimal recovery. Whether monitoring heart rate, tracking sleep cycles, or logging meals, Amazfit provides the insights needed to maintain a well-rounded approach to health.

Thomas joins a growing list of Amazfit athletes, including HYROX World Champions Meg Jacoby and Hunter McIntyre, Padel star Bea González and Olympians Morgan Pearson (triathlon) and Yemaneberhan "Yeman" Crippa (5k & 10k).

Explore the full range of Amazfit smart wearables and experience innovation that elevates performance, recovery, and precision at www.amazfit.com.

About Amazfit

Amazfit, a leading global smart wearable brand focused on health and fitness, is part of Zepp Health (NYSE: ZEPP), a health technology company. Offering a wide selection of smartwatches and bands, Amazfit's brand tagline "Discover Amazing", encourages individuals to break their barriers, and exceed expectations while finding joy in every moment.

Amazfit is powered by Zepp Health's proprietary health management platform that delivers cloud-based 24/7 actionable insights and guidance to help users attain their wellness goals. With outstanding craftsmanship, Amazfit smartwatches have won many design awards, including the iF Design Award and the Red Dot Design Award.

Launched in 2015, Amazfit is today embraced by millions of users. Its products are available in more than 90 countries across the Americas, EMEA, and APAC regions. For more information about Amazfit, visit www.amazfit.com.