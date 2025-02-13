Laser Photonics' CMS Laser Secures Key Order From High-Performance Bike Manufacturer

ORLANDO, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Laser Photonics Corporation (LPC) (NASDAQ: LASE), a leading global developer of industrial laser systems for cleaning and other material processing applications, announced today that its subsidiary, Control Micro Systems (CMS Laser), has secured a significant order for its cutting-edge Laser Engraving System from a prominent U.S. manufacturer of high performance bicycles and components.

This leading bicycle company is known for its wide range of models, including road, mountain and electric bikes, designed with advanced technology and innovative materials. Its bikes are celebrated for their durability, precision and sleek design, making them a favorite among both professional athletes and casual riders. This company is committed to sustainability, incorporating eco-friendly practices in its manufacturing processes.

“This laser engraving system is ideal for branding, customization and anti-counterfeiting,” said John Armstrong, LPC Executive Vice President. “This innovative solution brings manufacturers across various sectors precision and speed in automated part labeling. This order highlights the strategic value of our recent acquisition, and the exceptional customer satisfaction CMS Laser consistently delivers."

The Laser Engraving System by CMS Laser is a turnkey solution for engraving cylindrical products in industrial settings. This fully automated, air-cooled system enables high-precision customization and product branding, producing high-contrast, high-definition marks through laser ablation or annealing a variety of surfaces in the desired pattern.

Operator-safe and high-throughput, the system is controlled via proprietary CMS Laser software, offering intuitive and efficient operation. Components are placed on a conveyor and returned precision-engraved in a speedy process, observable through laser safety windows. CMS Laser provides custom configurations for seamless integration into production lines. The system employs a robotic arm for transport and rotation of the components, with machine vision ensuring precise positioning.

Unlike traditional engraving methods, laser engraving eliminates the need for masks, inks, or custom machining, reducing operating costs and changeover time between parts and designs. CMS systems are engineered to the highest safety and durability standards, featuring CDRH Class I compliant enclosures, robust welded steel construction, safe observation panels, and easy access to the processing area.

Since its acquisition by LPC in the fourth quarter of 2024, CMS Laser has experienced rapid growth, driven by its expertise in specialized laser equipment for PCB manufacturing, wire processing, medical, pharmaceutical and other industrial applications. CMS Laser has significantly enhanced LPC’s market differentiation and expanded its footprint into new industries. For more information, visit the LPC website at www.laserphotonics.com.

About Laser Photonics Corporation

Laser Photonics is a vertically integrated manufacturer and R&D Center of Excellence for industrial laser technologies and systems. Laser Photonics seeks to disrupt the $46 billion, centuries-old sand and abrasives blasting markets, focusing on surface cleaning, rust removal, corrosion control, de-painting and other laser-based industrial applications. Laser Photonics’ new generation of leading-edge laser blasting technologies and equipment also addresses the numerous health, safety, environmental and regulatory issues associated with old methods. As a result, Laser Photonics quickly gained a reputation as an industry leader in industrial laser systems with a brand that stands for quality, technology and product innovation. Currently, world-renowned and Fortune 1000 manufacturers in the aviation, space, automotive, defense, energy, maritime and nuclear industries are using Laser Photonics’ “unique-to-industry” systems.

About CMS Laser

Control Micro Systems (CMS Laser), is a 40-year U.S. pioneer in software controls development for laser machines. Today, the company produces turnkey laser material processing systems for engraving, cutting, drilling, welding, cleaning and more. Its cutting-edge laser systems are expertly engineered for high-precision applications in a wide range of industries and tailored to each client’s unique manufacturing needs. CMS Laser specializes in developing laser systems for a wide range of industries. It also counts several top 20 global life sciences companies among their customers. For more information, visit Control Micro Systems, Inc., a Laser Photonics company.

