Los Angeles Clippers Shooting Guard Norman Powell Joins Team Skechers

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Seeking Comfort That Performs® on the court, Los Angeles Clippers shooting guard Norman Powell is now exclusively playing in Skechers Basketball footwear after signing with the performance brand. Powell is set to compete in the 3-point contest during NBA All-Star Weekend on Saturday, February 15.

“I’ve been seeing more players competing in Skechers, so I wanted to try them for myself. It was immediately clear that Skechers is a perfect fit for me,” said Norman Powell, who plays in the SKX NEXUS™. “It starts with that famous Skechers comfort, but these sneakers look great, and I love wearing them on the court. While everything about Skechers Basketball is unexpected, they understand the grind and are relentless in their pursuit of performance excellence, so I can’t wait to take it up a notch with this brand.”

“As a Los Angeles-based company, we saw a great opportunity in bringing Clippers athlete Norman Powell to Team Skechers,” said Michael Greenberg, president of Skechers. “Known as a standout player in the league, Norman’s incredible performance on the court this season has fans watching his every move—and we love that he’s doing it in Skechers Basketball shoes. He is a great asset to our brand and illustrates how the signature comfort and performance offered by our footwear can help players elevate their game.”

Norman Powell played college ball for UCLA, where, in his senior year, he was selected to the First-team All-Pac-12. Powell was picked in the second round of the 2015 NBA draft and started his pro career with the Toronto Raptors. His five-and-a-half seasons in Toronto included an NBA Championship win in 2019. In March 2021, he was traded to the Portland Trail Blazers where he remained for less than a year before another trade brought him to the Los Angeles Clippers in February 2022. Powell has been to the NBA playoffs in all but one season of his 10-year NBA career.

Perfect for players who desire a fast and responsive court-feel, the SKX NEXUS™ worn by Powell is a low-top court shoe designed for speed, stability and support. Offering exceptional comfort with resilient Skechers Move Foam™, every pair features a breathable mesh upper, lockdown ankle support in the heel, and Goodyear® rubber with a torsion-plate to amplify traction for quick cuts on the court. The style joins an innovative Skechers Basketball collection that includes the lightweight SKX Resagrip™ with advanced cushioning, the SKX Float™ for exceptional stability and control, and the SKX Reign™ that promotes elevation and intense traction.

Skechers also recently signed shooting guard Josh Green of the Charlotte Hornets. The brand’s roster includes basketball stars Joel Embiid, Julius Randle, Terance Mann, Jabari Walker, and Rickea Jackson. Additional elite athletes around the world competing in Skechers Performance footwear includes golfers Matt Fitzpatrick and Brooke Henderson; soccer players Harry Kane, Baris Alper Yilmaz and Mohammed Kudus; pickleball pros Tyson McGuffin and Catherine Parenteau; and baseball players Clayton Kershaw and Aaron Nola, among others.

Skechers Basketball footwear is available at skechersbasketball.com and select Skechers retail stores. Basketball fans can get behind-the-scenes access to Skechers Basketball product launches and more by following @skechersbasketball on Instagram and TikTok.

