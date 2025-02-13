Bloom Energy and Chart Industries Announce Groundbreaking Carbon Capture Partnership

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Bloom Energy (NYSE: BE), a global leader in fuel cell electricity generation, and Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE: GTLS) (“Chart”), a global leader in energy and industrial gas solutions, announced today a carbon capture partnership that will use natural gas and fuel cells to generate near zero-carbon, always-on power. In announcing this partnership, the companies aim to offer a solution to customers, like data centers and manufacturers, who are seeking power solutions that can be deployed rapidly without compromising reliability or emission goals.

As part of the partnership, Chart will use its carbon capture know how to process Bloom’s high-purity carbon dioxide (CO 2 ) exhaust stream into outputs that are ready for utilization or sequestration. The CO 2 utilization market serves as an important near-term term bridge to carbon sequestration in locations, where sequestration infrastructure is not available or permitted. According to Morgan Stanley, more than 500 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) of carbon storage capacity is expected to come online within the next five years. As sequestration capabilities grow in the U.S. and globally, CO 2 utilization provides an immediate pathway to repurpose captured carbon while supporting long-term decarbonization efforts.

Efficient carbon capture depends on the purity of CO₂ in the exhaust stream, which varies widely across power generation technologies. Conventional technologies that generate electricity from natural gas through combustion—such as gas turbines and reciprocating engines—produce exhaust streams with approximately 5% CO₂. Capturing such low-concentration emissions remains technically complex and costly. In contrast, Bloom’s proprietary high-temperature fuel cell technology converts natural gas without combustion, yielding a CO₂-rich stream that has 15 times lower mass flow and ten times the CO 2 concentration, making the capture process more efficient and less costly.

“Our partnership with Chart aims to demonstrate that cost-effective, onsite baseload power from natural gas with carbon capture is feasible at scale,” said KR Sridhar, Founder, Chairman, and CEO at Bloom Energy. “Bloom fuel cells generate electricity without combustion, producing a concentrated CO₂ stream that lowers extraction costs, making carbon capture more affordable and efficient. For energy-intensive industries like data centers and large manufacturers, this will provide a path to reliable, scalable power while significantly reducing carbon emissions. I am excited about the opportunities this partnership can unlock and the positive impact for our planet.”

“Chart is a global leader in carbon capture,” said Chart Industries CEO Jill Evanko. “We are excited to bring this expertise to Bloom and their unique platform which is capable of not just producing reliable power but also a concentrated CO 2 stream. Working with a market leader in solid oxide fuel cells, we see exciting opportunities for our partnership in both sequestration and utilization markets. We are already working on projects where the captured CO 2 will be utilized in the food and beverage industry.”

Please visit https://www.bloomenergy.com/carbon-capture/ to learn more about the company’s commitment to carbon capture, utilization, and storage (CCUS).

About Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy empowers businesses and communities to responsibly take charge of their energy. The company’s leading solid oxide platform for distributed generation of electricity and hydrogen is changing the future of energy. Fortune 100 companies around the world turn to Bloom Energy as a trusted partner to deliver lower carbon energy today and a net-zero future. For more information, visit www.BloomEnergy.com.

About Chart Industries

Chart Industries, Inc. is a global leader in the design, engineering, and manufacturing of process technologies and equipment for gas and liquid molecule handling for the Nexus of Clean™ - clean power, clean water, clean food, and clean industrials, regardless of molecule. The company’s unique product and solution portfolio across stationary and rotating equipment is used in every phase of the liquid gas supply chain, including engineering, service and repair and from installation to preventive maintenance and digital monitoring. Chart is a leading provider of technology, equipment and services related to liquefied natural gas, hydrogen, biogas, and CO2 capture amongst other applications. Chart is committed to excellence in environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) issues both for its company as well as its customers. With 64 global manufacturing locations and over 50 service centers from the United States to Asia, Australia, India, Europe, and South America, the company maintains accountability and transparency to its team members, suppliers, customers, and communities. To learn more, visit www.chartindustries.com.

