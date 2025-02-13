Uscreen Announces $150 Million Investment from PSG to Drive Its Next Phase of Growth

WASHINGTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Uscreen, a video monetization platform for the creator economy, today announced a $150 million investment with PSG, a leading growth equity firm that specializes in partnering with software and technology-enabled services companies to capitalize on transformational growth. PSG’s investment will help reinforce and strengthen Uscreen’s leading position in shaping the future of the creator economy by bringing together content, community, and experiences in ways that delight consumers.

Uscreen’s creator-centric software has helped thousands of content entrepreneurs and brands worldwide to build their own content platforms where they can distribute premium video, build thriving communities & engagement and have generated sustainable recurring revenue. With PSG’s investment, the company plans to expand and upgrade its native mobile and TV apps and build out advanced marketing and community engagement tools—all while continuing to improve its robust set of analytics and monetization features.

“ We are excited to partner with PSG at this important time in Uscreen’s growth,” said PJ Taei, Founder and CEO of Uscreen. “ Their track record of supporting impactful software companies will help us advance our product, enhance creator tools, and expand the impact we can make. Together, we want to help even more video creators achieve financial success and deepen connections with their audiences for the long-term.”

“ We believe that Uscreen’s platform was uniquely built on the belief that creators deserve the power that comes with directly owning their brand and the distribution of their content. The need for creators to be in the driver’s seat of their own business has been underscored by the unpredictable reliability of third-party platforms, as evidenced in recent weeks; Uscreen solves this,” said Reid McCann, Principal at PSG. “ We’re excited to provide the capital and resources to support Uscreen during its next phase of growth.”

By combining user-friendly streaming technology with advanced analytics and marketing automation, Uscreen has helped transform how creators reach, engage, and monetize their audiences, allowing for unique stability of the businesses they build. As of December 2024, the company boasts impressive customer metrics, with a high net retention rate of over 100%, and has helped creators generate over $600 million of recurring subscription revenue. The improvements will allow creators to nurture even deeper connections with their audiences, with the potential to unlock new revenue opportunities for them and ultimately provide them with confidence to run their businesses well.

Uscreen was advised by Horizon Partners and Buchalter. PSG was advised by Weil, Gotshal & Manges.

About Uscreen

Since being founded in early 2015, Uscreen has helped thousands of creators build profitable and sustainable video businesses. Serving a worldwide audience, Uscreen’s all-in-one set of tools allow creators to build their own content businesses, including branded apps and communities without any technical knowledge required. For more information, visit: uscreen.tv

About PSG

PSG is a growth equity firm that partners with software and technology-enabled services companies to help them navigate transformational growth, capitalize on strategic opportunities and build strong teams. Having backed over 140 companies and facilitated over 500 add-on acquisitions, PSG brings extensive investment experience, deep expertise in software and technology, and a firm commitment to collaborating with management teams. Founded in 2014, PSG operates out of offices in Boston, Kansas City, London, Madrid, Paris and Tel-Aviv. For more information, visit www.psgequity.com.