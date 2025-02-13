Metronet Expands Ultrafast Fiber-Optic Network to Alexandria, Indiana

EVANSVILLE, Ind.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Metronet, recognized by PCMag as America’s fastest internet provider for two consecutive years, announced today a fully funded multimillion-dollar investment in 100% fiber-optic infrastructure to bring ultrafast internet to Alexandria, Indiana. Metronet’s network will connect thousands of households and businesses to multigigabit service, offering speeds of up to five gigabits per second for residents and ten gigabits per second for businesses.

Alexandria Mayor Todd Naselroad said, “Metronet’s investment will bring fast, multigigabit fiber-optic internet to Alexandria, enhancing our community’s appeal to new residents and businesses. We appreciate our strong partnership with Metronet and look forward to the benefits of expanded internet provider options.”

Metronet’s construction is set to begin soon, with the first customers expected to receive service by spring.

Residents and businesses interested in Metronet’s services can visit metronet.com/in/alexandria to sign up for pre-sale and construction updates.

“We understand the importance of having access to fast, reliable internet that our customers can trust. As we expand our footprint in Indiana, we bring the promise of 100% fiber-optic internet to Alexandria,” said Michele Johnson, new market development manager. “Our service is designed with our customers in mind for a faster internet experience. We are grateful for our partnership with Mayor Naselroad and the City of Alexandria and can’t wait to connect the community to ultrafast fiber-optic internet.”

Metronet’s 100% fiber-optic technology will equip Alexandria residents and businesses with some of the fastest multigigabit speeds in the nation. With symmetrical upload and download speeds, users will enjoy a seamless online experience, improving video conferencing, streaming, gaming, and more.

As construction progresses, Alexandria residents will see Metronet trucks in the area. Residents will receive communication by mail about construction activity in their neighborhood 30 days prior to the start date. Additional notifications, such as yard signs, will also inform residents of upcoming construction. Metronet crews will be identifiable by ID tags and branded vehicles.

Metronet plans to hire local market positions to support the Alexandria area. Those interested in joining the Metronet team can visit metronet.com/careers to search available positions and to submit applications.

Metronet continues to invest heavily in Indiana, with fiber-optic networks in Indianapolis, Carmel, Noblesville, Zionsville, and more than 40 other cities across the state. To learn more visit metronet.com/in.

About Metronet:

Metronet is PCMag's “Fastest Major ISP” for 2023 and 2024, providing multigigabit internet service to homes and businesses in cities like Colorado Springs, Des Moines, Indianapolis, Lexington, Norfolk, Tallahassee and more than 300 other communities across 18 states. Expanding its fiber-optic network in more than 90 communities at any one time, Metronet has become the country's largest and fastest growing privately owned fiber-to-the-home company. More information on the Evansville, Ind.-based company can be found at metronet.com.