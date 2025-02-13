Visa Cash App Racing Bulls Announces Partnership With the Exclusive Student Housing Marketplace, Student.com

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Visa Cash App Racing Bulls has today announced its partnership with the world’s largest online student housing marketplace, Student.com, for the 2025 season and beyond.

Student.com is part of The Dot Group (“Dot”), the pioneer in global student living focused on shaping a better future across the entire student economy. In a student-industry first, the partnership aims to launch bold initiatives by creating one-of-a-kind experiences for an ever-growing and rapidly expanding Gen Z fanbase.

With a shared passion to inspire, educate and engage the next wave of motorsport fans, the partnership accelerates access and opens the world of motor racing to a new generation, aligning to VCARB’s focus on expanding its reach to the global Gen Z audience.

VCARB’s fanbase is the youngest in the sport, with 35% being Gen Z. This targeting of Gen Z goes side by side with Student.com’s passion for embracing technology to connect and support students through their higher education journey.

With 240m students in the world today, Student.com and the broader Dot Group are on a mission to support them and be the platform students trust and depend on. With access to real-time market intelligence, and a shared ethos of pushing boundaries, together Student.com and VCARB will captivate the student audience through targeted digital channels, student brand activations and events, merging an innovative approach with the sport’s iconic status.

The Dot Group has a massive global presence in over 35 countries and Student.com has a growing platform across 400 cities globally. Dot’s global brand and student housing operator, Yugo, is also confirmed as the exclusive student housing operating partner of VCARB with spaces in over 100 cities worldwide.

Peter Bayer, Chief Executive Officer, Visa Cash App Racing Bulls said:

"We are thrilled to announce our partnership with Student.com. At VCARB, we are committed to supporting and inspiring the next generation, both on and off the track. This partnership with the wider Dot Group allows us to connect directly with young, ambitious individuals who share our passion for excellence, innovation, and determination.”

Nicholas Porter, Founder & CEO, The Dot Group, shared:

“This is a phenomenal partnership with VCARB for Student.com, Yugo and the broader Dot Group. We know students, they are the priority in everything we do with their passion for life and education. Dot’s spirit of innovation and pioneering drive is perfectly aligned with VCARB, their key sponsors and their target audience to engage with Gen Z fans. The possibilities are endless in what we can achieve together, and we are excited to get started this season.”

Rupert Spiegelberg, CEO of Student.com, said:

“This marks another pivotal moment for Student.com, our students, and partners. For over 14 years, we’ve been connecting students with the best places to live, this partnership with VCARB will supercharge our combined reach worldwide and accelerate our ambitions for the future.”

Visa Cash App Racing Bulls Formula 1 Team

With more than 370 race starts and counting, Red Bull’s Italian Formula 1 team has been one of the sport’s most consistent and important competitors since 2006.

Launched as Scuderia Toro Rosso and charged with bringing future champions to the grid, the team was successful in launching the top level careers of a generation of drivers who have gone on to win races and world championships in Formula 1 and beyond. The success continued following the teams’ 2020 rebrand as Scuderia AlphaTauri, with victory at the Italian Grand Prix in its first season. Reborn with an expanded mission to battle for the sport’s biggest prizes, Visa Cash App Racing Bulls team is powering into a new era of competition at the pinnacle of motor sport.

About Student.com

Student.com is the go-to destination for student housing— the world’s leading online marketplace where finding the perfect pad is fast, easy, and hassle-free. Since 2011, we’ve been rewriting the playbook, making student housing simple, seamless, and stress-free.

Technology is at the core of everything we do and is always evolving to meet students’ needs and expectations—delivering speed, convenience, and choice. Our global team is what makes it all happen. It’s the perfect mix of human passion and AI precision.

With a footprint in 400+ cities across 32 countries and over 2.5 million beds, Student.com connects students to trusted housing partners around the globe. Wherever your journey takes you, we’ve got the keys to your next home.

And we’re just getting started. As part of The Dot Group—the pioneers of student living for over 30 years—we are shaping the future of student life, making it more affordable, more accessible, and more sustainable. Designed to help students on their educational journey.

www.student.com

About Yugo

Yugo is the first global student housing brand and operator redefining student living on a global scale and bringing next-level experiences to student life and beyond. We’re not just about housing — we’re about creating vibrant, sustainable, and supportive spaces where students can thrive.

Yugo is for students and powered by students with a focus on supporting Gen Z and developing its offering for Gen Alpha. Our Live Your Best Life program is the ultimate game-changer, designed from insights gathered from thousands of students who live with us worldwide. Based on three pillars—sustainability, professional support and personal development, students are empowered to live their best lives with confidence, purpose and impact.

Yugo’s leadings management approach draws on over 30 years of experience to efficiently operate student spaces at scale, expand into new markets, and create value for our partners through enhanced student experiences.

Yugo forms part of The Dot Group and includes over 220 student living spaces in 14 countries. We’ve got nearly 100,000 students calling Yugo home in more than 100 of the world’s top educational cities.

www.yugo.com