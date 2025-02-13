Molina Healthcare and partners support L.A. County residents with the creation of Eaton Health Village as wildfire recovery continues.

Services available through Molina on the Move at Eaton Health Village in Pasadena include medical, dental, vision, mental health, and prescription services. (Photo: Business Wire)

LONG BEACH, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Molina Healthcare of California (“Molina”) has announced an ongoing partnership with MAHI International, Inc and Medical Mission Adventures to aid communities affected or displaced by the devastating wildfires in the greater Los Angeles area. In addition to long-term mobile medical services and other support resources, a recent kick-off event offered new shoes and clothing to over 3,000 attendees.

Founded in Long Beach, Molina has been dedicated to serving local communities in California for over 40 years. Many team members and partners call Southern California home and Molina is committed to helping meet the needs of its members, communities, providers and employees, both now and moving forward.

Immediately following the wildfires, Molina and its partners established Eaton Health Village, which will provide community resources and essential goods indefinitely. Additional services that will be a fixture for the community during this challenging recovery period include two RVs for long-term medical, dental, vision, mental health, and prescription services. Eaton Health Village is located at Pasadena Seventh-Day Adventist Church, 1280 E. Washington Blvd., Pasadena, CA 91104.

About Molina Healthcare of California

Molina Healthcare of California, Inc. provides government-funded, quality health care, serving members through Medi-Cal, Medicare, and Marketplace (Covered California) programs. Through its locally operated health plans, Molina Healthcare, Inc., a Fortune 500 company, provides managed health care services under the Medicaid and Medicare programs, and through state insurance marketplaces. For more information about Molina Healthcare of California, visit MolinaHealthcare.com.