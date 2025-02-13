Strayer University Partners with Best Buy to Expand Education Benefits to All U.S. Employees

WASHINGTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Signaling its commitment to investing in the professional well-being of its workforce, consumer electronics retailer Best Buy today announced an expansion of its education benefits relationship with Strayer University, an institution of higher learning for working adult students. Best Buy’s expanded offering will provide no-debt, no-cost-to-the-employee pathways to college degree options for all full- and part-time Best Buy employees in the United States through Strayer’s Degrees@Work program. Employees will have immediate access on their first day of employment.

The Degrees@Work program offers eligible employees the opportunity to take coursework or earn a certificate, associate, bachelor’s or master’s degree from Strayer University. Best Buy employees will have the opportunity to select from programs in areas such as business and information technology and have programs paid for directly by Best Buy. Employees will also have access, through Strayer University, to Sophia Learning – an online, on-demand, self-paced learning platform providing college-level general education courses that are ACE-recommended for college credit. Sophia courses can be applied towards their Strayer University degree.

"Best Buy has always prioritized the growth and development of our employees, and this expanded agreement covering Strayer’s Degrees@Work program underscores that commitment while also complementing our existing lineup of education benefits," said Charlie Montreuil, Best Buy SVP of HR Rewards. "At Best Buy, we believe that fostering continuous learning not only enhances personal and professional growth but also contributes to an inclusive and thriving workplace where everyone can succeed."

As the largest consumer electronics specialty retailer in North America, Best Buy has been an industry leader in providing education benefit options to its workforce. For over a decade, the company has partnered with Strayer to provide their employees with tuition discounts and reduced fees.

“We are proud to enhance our partnership with Best Buy, providing their U.S. employees with the opportunity to earn a college degree through the Degrees@Work program,” said Strayer University President Dr. Toni Farmer-Thompson. “Tuition benefits are a critical tool to help workers advance in their career and employers stay competitive. This enhanced program may help more Best Buy employees grow their professional skills, while pursuing their educational goals.”

For more information on the Degrees@Work program offered at Strayer University, visit https://degreesatwork.strayer.edu/. Best Buy employees can learn more at http://www.strayer.edu/bestbuy.

Strayer University

Founded in 1892, Strayer University is an institution of higher learning for working adult students. It offers flexible and affordable undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business administration (including the Jack Welch Management Institute MBA), accounting, information technology, education, health services, public administration and criminal justice, as well as non-degree web and mobile application development courses through Hackbright Academy and Devmountain. Strayer University is an accredited institution and a member of the Middle States Commission on Higher Education (MSCHE), www.msche.org. Strayer University’s accreditation status is Accreditation Reaffirmed. MSCHE most recently reaffirmed Strayer University’s accreditation status in June 2017, with the next self-study evaluation scheduled for the 2025–2026 academic year. MSCHE is an institutional accrediting agency recognized by the U.S. Secretary of Education. For more information, visit http://www.strayer.edu.