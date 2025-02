Ville d'Oulu : la plus grande usine de raffinage de l'hydrogène de Finlande franchit une étape de plus vers la production de carburant durable pour l'aviation

The City of Oulu, Finland, and French company Verso Energy have signed a co-operation agreement at the Northern Power forum aiming to build a hydrogen processing plant in Oulu. Signing the agreement strengthens the City of Oulu’s status as a key hydrogen hub in the Nordics. Verso Energy’s plant in the port area of Oulu will be the largest of its kind in Finland so far. In the picture from left to right: Ari Alatossava, Mayor of Oulu, Antoine Huard, CEO of Verso Energy and Marko Mykkänen, CEO, Port Of Oulu. (Photo: City of Oulu)