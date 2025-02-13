Expedia Launches New Flight Deals Feature

Flight Deals uses Machine Learning to analyze more than 2 million flights a day, sourcing new deals continuously and only surfacing deals that are less than 24 hours old. Go from browsing flight deals to booking a flight deal in seconds, and manage the entire trip using self-service tools in the app.

SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Expedia® today announced a new money-saving tool for deal-seekers: Flight Deals. This new feature available exclusively on the app is a customizable deals feed that surfaces fares that are at least 20% cheaper than the typical estimated price.

Expedia Flight Deals is different because it is constantly analyzing millions of flights to find deals that meet a minimum value and quality bar. Deals are identified using historical data and other price context factors and then run through a quality check that filters out fares that have more than one stop or super-long layovers.

Located in the app under the “Search” tab, Flight Deals offers an open-ended way to search for flights. Just select a home airport and instantly browse flight deals to places worldwide, with estimated price differences for the fares highlighted in the feed. Travelers can filter the deals they see by destination and travel date, and they can further personalize their experience by creating custom deal alerts.1

“What's unique about Flight Deals is the transparency and insight we’re giving travelers into the flight prices they're seeing,” said Josh Templin, vice president of product for Expedia Group. “We're using proprietary machine learning technology to analyze millions of flights daily and dozens of price-influencing factors, and we're sharing that information with travelers so they can make better-informed travel decisions. The result is a tool that makes it easier to get inspired, plan a trip and feel good about the deal you booked."

Flight Deals features include:

Personalized feed – Browse flight deals to anywhere, or filter by destination and travel date.

– Browse flight deals to anywhere, or filter by destination and travel date. Great deals only – In order to qualify as a flight deal, a fare must be at least 20% lower than the typical predicted price. The predicted savings are displayed in the feed and based on an analysis of 30+ factors including historical data, booking windows and seasonality.

– In order to qualify as a flight deal, a fare must be at least 20% lower than the typical predicted price. The predicted savings are displayed in the feed and based on an analysis of 30+ factors including historical data, booking windows and seasonality. No gatekeeping – Flight Deals is 100% free for all One Key members; there's no fee to see international flights or create custom alerts like on other sites.

– Flight Deals is 100% free for all One Key members; there's no fee to see international flights or create custom alerts like on other sites. Quality Flights – Flight Deals doesn’t surface routes with more than one stop or super-long layovers.

– Flight Deals doesn’t surface routes with more than one stop or super-long layovers. Always updating – Flight Deals uses Machine Learning to analyze more than 2 million flights a day, sourcing new deals continuously and only surfacing deals that are less than 24 hours old.

– Flight Deals uses Machine Learning to analyze more than 2 million flights a day, sourcing new deals continuously and only surfacing deals that are less than 24 hours old. Custom deal alerts – Airfare prices are dynamic and change daily, but with Flight Deals travelers can set up customized notifications and be alerted when a new deal pops up for a preferred destination and date range.

– Airfare prices are dynamic and change daily, but with Flight Deals travelers can set up customized notifications and be alerted when a new deal pops up for a preferred destination and date range. Book in the app – Go from browsing flight deals to booking a flight deal in seconds, and manage the entire trip using self-service tools in the app.

Flight Deals is the latest tool in the Expedia app arsenal designed to help travelers get more value when they book their flights. Additional tools include:

Price Tracking & Alerts – Members can use Price Tracking to find the right time to book and get alerts when the price of a flight changes. 2

– Members can use Price Tracking to find the right time to book and get alerts when the price of a flight changes. Price Drop Protection – With Price Drop Protection, when the price of a flight drops on Expedia after booking, Expedia will automatically refund the difference. The feature is available on eligible flights for a fee, and free for Platinum and Gold One Key members on the app. In 2024, Gold and Platinum members in the U.S. received $17.5M in automatic OneKeyCash flight refunds through Price Drop Protection.3

ABOUT EXPEDIA

Expedia® is one of the world’s leading full-service travel brands, with a mission of helping travelers get the most out of every trip they take by providing everything they need all in one place, ensuring they are getting the most out of every trip they take, and above all else, feel supported every step of the way.

Our commitment to insights matched with our unprecedented scale allows us to understand our travelers better than anyone else, delivering exactly what they need, when they need it. Our personalized experiences, backed by incredible technology, enable us to deliver the widest selection of product offerings across accommodations, transportation, activities and experiences that help you get the most out of your journey.

Use our mobile app or visit www.expedia.com to plan your journey with us.

© 2025 Expedia, Inc., an Expedia Group company. All rights reserved. Expedia and the Airplane logo are trademarks of Expedia, Inc. in the U.S. and/or other countries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. CST# 2029030-50.

1We predict flight deals based on historical data collected from searches made on or by Expedia. See site for details.

2Price predictions are not a guarantee. Available to members on select routes.

3Price Drop Protection is available on eligible flights for a fee and free for Platinum and Gold One Key members on the app. Refund will be the difference if the price of your flight on Expedia drops. Terms apply. See site for details.