Kinaxis Settles Pending Litigation

OTTAWA, Ontario--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Kinaxis® (TSX: KXS), a global leader in end-to-end supply chain orchestration, has entered into a settlement agreement with Blue Yonder Group, Inc. to fully resolve all pending litigation matters between the companies which includes Blue Yonder’s patent infringement claims and Kinaxis’ trade secret misappropriation counterclaims.

The terms of the settlement agreement are confidential.

