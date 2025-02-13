Leonardo DRS Awarded Contract to Integrate Critical C4I Capabilities into New Royal Thailand Army Stryker Vehicles

ARLINGTON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Leonardo DRS, Inc. (NASDAQ: DRS) announced today that it was awarded a contract to provide and integrate the latest Battle Management Systems (BMS) C4I hardware and software into new Royal Thailand Army combat vehicles. The total value of the award is more than $7 million. The contract was awarded by the U.S. Army through the U.S. Government Grant Assistance program.

Under the contract Leonardo DRS will provide its ruggedized C4I Battle Management System (BMS) hardware and is the lead integrator for the technology. The work includes integrating BMS software, cyber protection, network integration, training, and sustainment capability for newly acquired Stryker vehicles in the Royal Thailand Army. Leonardo DRS will be supported by a local Thai defense company, Chaiseri Defense, for the installation, training, and in-country support for this program.

“Today’s complex threat environment requires allied forces be equipped with the most modern capabilities,” said Bill Guyan, senior vice president and general manager of the Leonardo DRS Land Electronics business unit. “Together with our teammate, Chaiseri Defense, we are proud to support our Royal Thailand Army allies by delivering proven capability and deep integration experience to ensure warfighters have the right tools for success on the battlefield.”

The solution being provided by Leonardo DRS is the company’s international version of its Mounted Family of Computer Systems program used by the U.S. Army. The BMS provides command and control enabling the acceleration of tactical operations. It also provides situational awareness for friendly forces, aids with combat identification, and enables more rapid recovery of injured soldiers in adverse conditions and environments.

Network computing and integration is a key strategic focus for DRS as it continues to be the leading provider of advanced C4/C5 technologies with the U.S. military and allied militaries around the world. The combat-proven, ruggedized systems enable increased data and communications needed for targeting, situational awareness and Battle Management Systems in multi-domain battlefield operations. The company is investing in the future of C5 through the development of the next-generation of tactical computing systems, AI processing solutions and advanced C5ISR/EW Modular Open Suite of Standards/ Sensor Open System Architecture aligned mounted systems – all aimed at enabling future network and platform processing to improve sensor fusion, situational awareness, and reduce the cognitive burden for commanders and crews.

About Leonardo DRS

Headquartered in Arlington, VA, Leonardo DRS, Inc. is an innovative and agile provider of advanced defense technology to U.S. national security customers and allies around the world. We specialize in the design, development and manufacture of advanced sensing, network computing, force protection, and electric power and propulsion, and other leading mission-critical technologies. Our innovative people are leading the way in developing disruptive technologies for autonomous, dynamic, interconnected, and multi-domain capabilities to defend against new and emerging threats. For more information and to learn more about our full range of capabilities, visit www.LeonardoDRS.com.

